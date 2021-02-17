Cleaner reveals why you should never wash towels and tea towels together

Expert advice on how you should be washing your towels (stock images). Picture: Getty

A cleaning professional has claimed that mixing up towels and tea towels in the wash can lead to cross-contamination.

When it comes to doing washing, many of us would probably put a variety of different items in together without giving it a second thought.

However, one cleaner has claimed that two items that should never mix are towels and tea towels - as this can lead to cross-contamination of germs and bacteria.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, as reported in the Daily Mail, putting household towels in the same wash as bathroom towels can transfer germs between the items.

A cleaning company has offered advice on washing your towels (stock image). Picture: Getty

And, as tea towels are used in the kitchen and build-up a great deal of bacteria, mixing them with bathroom towels should be avoided.

It is advised to wash towels every four days at around 40C or higher on a typical spin cycle.

Bath towels can generally be washed in as high as 90C, with hotter temperatures killing off more bacteria.

Hand and bath towels can generally be washed together on a hot spin cycle.

Kitchen tea towels can often develop an odour. If you do have this problem, a cup of white vinegar or baking soda can be added to the wash to neutralise it.

