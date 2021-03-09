Mum sparks fierce debate after sharing order of her cutlery drawer
9 March 2021, 16:14
Which order should you keep your knives, forks and spoons in? One woman has sparked a fierce debate online after sharing hers...
Many of us probably load our culterly drawer without giving it a second thought, but the correct way of doing so has just caused a serious stir online.
One woman shared a photo of her cutlery drawer on Facebook, which was arranged with knives on the left, followed by forks and spoons.
After she asked other users how they do theirs, a furious debate emerged - with many people giving very conflicting answers.
Over 10,000 people have commented their own ways, with many having very strong opinions on the correct arrangement.
One person wrote: "Nooo. Forks on the left as most people eat with a folk in that hand and the knife in the right. You’re stressing me out!"
Another added: "This makes me very uneasy! Knives to the right please."
A third said: "Fork knife spoons, your tray is driving me mad, I want to come and swap them over, How do you hold your cutlery? I hold it Fork in left hand knife in right, I wonder if we put them in order depending on which hand."
Some people didn't have strong opinions on their cutlery drawer, however, with one joking: "Randomly changes. Depends who empties the dishwasher."
