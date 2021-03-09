Mum sparks fierce debate after sharing order of her cutlery drawer

The 'correct' order for cutlery has sparked a debate online... (stock images). Picture: Getty

Which order should you keep your knives, forks and spoons in? One woman has sparked a fierce debate online after sharing hers...

Many of us probably load our culterly drawer without giving it a second thought, but the correct way of doing so has just caused a serious stir online.

One woman shared a photo of her cutlery drawer on Facebook, which was arranged with knives on the left, followed by forks and spoons.

The 'correct' order for cutlery has sparked a debate online... (stock images). Picture: Getty

After she asked other users how they do theirs, a furious debate emerged - with many people giving very conflicting answers.

Over 10,000 people have commented their own ways, with many having very strong opinions on the correct arrangement.

One person wrote: "Nooo. Forks on the left as most people eat with a folk in that hand and the knife in the right. You’re stressing me out!"

Another added: "This makes me very uneasy! Knives to the right please."

What order do you arrange your cutlery? Picture: Getty

A third said: "Fork knife spoons, your tray is driving me mad, I want to come and swap them over, How do you hold your cutlery? I hold it Fork in left hand knife in right, I wonder if we put them in order depending on which hand."

Some people didn't have strong opinions on their cutlery drawer, however, with one joking: "Randomly changes. Depends who empties the dishwasher."

