The most popular baby names of March 2021 - including Freya and Arthur

The most popular baby names of March have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

The most popular baby names of March 2021 have been revealed.

If you're expecting a little one this month and are looking for some name inspiration, the most popular monikers of March 2021 have been revealed.

Each year, the Office of National Statistics compiles a list of most popular baby names - and these are also broken down month by month.

This month, Olivia and George came out top for girls and boys respectively - with George overtaking Oliver for the top spot.

See below for the full lists.

The data comes from the Office for National Statistics (stock image). Picture: Getty

Top 10 most popular names for girls in March

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Freya Mia Isabella Sophia Emily Ella

Top 10 most popular names for boys in March

George Oliver Harry Noah Muhammad Arthur Oscar Charlie Henry Leo

These latest lists come after a report predicted some more unusual names expected to see a surge in popularity this year, including Romeo and Blossom.

Pregnancy and parenting company Bounty tracked 300,000 UK baby names to identify the ones that were growing in popularity, and found that a number of monikers will experience a surge.

A spokesperson told Hull Live: "Having assessed over 300,000 names for the stand-out highest climbers over the last 12 months we can predict which exactly which name trends are set to take off.

"This is because, outside of official birth registration lists (which are published 18 months behind) ours is the largest, most up-to-date baby names list in the UK – making it guaranteed to bring you the latest trends in baby names."

