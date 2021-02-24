Baby monitor catches toddler's hilarious exchange with Alexa when he couldn't sleep

The boy had a hilarious exchange with Alexa in the middle of the night. Picture: TikTok/alyfemia

The little boy was caught talking to Alexa in the middle of the night when he was unable to fall asleep.

A mum has shared a hilarious clip of her young son talking to Alexa when he couldn't sleep during the night.

She caught the footage on his baby monitor, and is showed him chatting to the smart speaking when he woke up.

The mum shared the clip to TikTok, revealing that she puts the Alexa in his room to play him lullabies while he sleeps.

The boy's mum shared the exchange on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/alyfemia

In the video, which has racked up a whopping 3.6 million views, the adorable little boy can be heard saying "Alexa, I need daddy."

The smart speaker then responds with: "What should I add?", to which the toddler replies: "daddy"

Alexa then hilariously responds with: "I've added daddy to your shopping list, is there anything else?"

The boy then says: "Urm... no"

A number of TikTok users have flooded to the comments to praise the adorable video, with one writing: "The little 'uh.. no' at the end, bless this cute little child! Hope daddy was delivered ASAP!"

Another added: "I just want to see what exactly it added to the shopping cart."

A third wrote: "You gotta add a shortcut that calls dad's phone when someone says that."

