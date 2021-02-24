Are the trainers brown and purple or black and blue? Optical illusion divides opinion
24 February 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 10:23
Are the trainers brown or black? Bizarre optical illusion could be the new 'the dress'...
We've only just recovered from last month's 'man or dog' fiasco, and now we have a new mind-boggling optical illusion to scratch our heads over.
In a photo reminiscent of viral sensation 'the dress' in 2015, the public have been left divided over the colour of a pair of trainers.
A picture of the shoes was posted to Depop, where they were being sold for £15.
However, people are confused by the colour of the shoes - some are claiming them to be brown and purple, while others are insisting that they're black and blue.
The Depop description appears to put an end to speculation, as it claims that they're "Men's black and blue Nike trainers".
Many people on social media remain unconvinced, however, with one writing: "How are they black and blue????"
A second added: "No I can’t do this today".
A third had a theory for their appearance, saying: "They must be black and blue IRL, but the ambient lighting makes them brown and purple on picture."
