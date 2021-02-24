Are the trainers brown and purple or black and blue? Optical illusion divides opinion

24 February 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 10:23

the colour of the trainers is baffling the internet
the colour of the trainers is baffling the internet. Picture: Jam Press
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Are the trainers brown or black? Bizarre optical illusion could be the new 'the dress'...

We've only just recovered from last month's 'man or dog' fiasco, and now we have a new mind-boggling optical illusion to scratch our heads over.

Read more: Optical illusion asks you to find the word hidden in the pattern - and only 2 per cent of people can solve them all

In a photo reminiscent of viral sensation 'the dress' in 2015, the public have been left divided over the colour of a pair of trainers.

What colour do you see?
What colour do you see? Picture: Jam Press

A picture of the shoes was posted to Depop, where they were being sold for £15.

However, people are confused by the colour of the shoes - some are claiming them to be brown and purple, while others are insisting that they're black and blue.

The Depop description appears to put an end to speculation, as it claims that they're "Men's black and blue Nike trainers".

The Depop shop claims that they're black and blue
The Depop shop claims that they're black and blue. Picture: Jam Press

Many people on social media remain unconvinced, however, with one writing: "How are they black and blue????"

People have been left baffled by the shoes
People have been left baffled by the shoes. Picture: Jam Press

A second added: "No I can’t do this today".

A third had a theory for their appearance, saying: "They must be black and blue IRL, but the ambient lighting makes them brown and purple on picture."

Read more: Mysterious optical illusion coffee sign is messing with people's heads

NOW READ:

Brainteaser puzzle with table tennis bat hidden on a messy desk is baffling the internet

