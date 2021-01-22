Optical illusion asks you to find the word hidden in the pattern - and only 2 per cent of people can solve them all

22 January 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 16:58

Only 2 per cent of people could solve all the illusions
Only 2 per cent of people could solve all the illusions. Picture: Brindley Group
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The incredible illusions ask you to fine hidden words in a dotted pattern...

If you fancy yourself as a puzzle whiz, you may just be stumped by the below, as only two per cent of the population can find the words hidden in these tricky optical illusions...

The puzzles were created by the UK-based car dealership Brindley Group, and they are based on tests that determine if a person has trouble distinguishing colours.

Of the 1,000 people tested, only 2 per cent of people could find all the words.

Can you spot them? There are 10 in total, and they get trickier as they go along...

Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: The Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group
Can you spot the word?
Can you spot the word? Picture: Brindley Group

The Brindley Group says that only five people guessed the last word correctly.

If you're stumped by the fiendish puzzles, the answers are below:

1) reptile

2) dribble

3) popular

4) culture

5) light

6) maximum

7) serious

8) popular

9) diamond

10) gravity

