Internet left divided over optical illusion – but do you see a dog or a clown?

18 September 2020, 15:28

The optical illusion has left people questioning what they see
The optical illusion has left people questioning what they see. Picture: Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you're lucky enough you'll get to see both!

Just when we'd started to move on from the black and blue dress versus the white and gold dress, here we are yet again.

Another optical illusion has left the internet baffled, but this time it is all about whether you can spot the dog or the 'creepy clown boy'.

The image has been circulating on the web all week, with some people struggling to see the dog, or the face.

For some people the dog is the first image they see, while others find themselves looking at what appears to be a 'creepy clown boy' with a bizarre body.

READ MORE: How you draw an 'X' reveals your secret personality, claims handwriting expert

What do you see – the dog or the face?
What do you see – the dog or the face? Picture: Twitter

Others, if they are lucky, manage to see both.

One person shared the image on Twitter, captioning it with: "I can see both. Creepy clown boy then the dog. What do y’all see?"

One person commented: "I see a dog body with a boy’s head/face with a big moustache. Even after several attempts I don’t see anything else."

Another added: "Can only see the dog. It’s kind of annoying. I want the clown!"

People who have seen both have recommended covering the dog's eyes in order to see the clown face, while others have suggested turning your phone to the side and then returning to the image.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Stylist and affordable activewear to buy for 2020

The best gymwear to buy in 2020: stylish and affordable activewear for women
Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Health

The bride has been criticised on Twitter for her reaction (stock images)

Bride slams wedding guest's 'thoughtful' wedding gift and says she should have given money instead
Have you spotted this orange light on your iPhone? This is what it means

iPhone users warned orange light on screen could mean someone is watching you
Martin Lewis has updated workers about claiming tax relief

Martin Lewis gives update on how you can claim money for working from home

Trending on Heart

Brad and Jennifer got together in 1998

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild as they reunite for video call

Celebrities

Sean Thomsen was on Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sean Thomsen now?

TV & Movies

Captain Sir Tom Moore would want David Beckham to play him in a biopic

Captain Sir Tom Moore wants David Beckham to play him in film about his life

TV & Movies

EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

EastEnders viewers in tears as Chantelle says goodbye to mum and dad ahead of her murder

TV & Movies

Toby Alexander Smith plays Gray Atkins on EastEnders

Who plays Gray Atkins in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about Toby Alexander Smith

TV & Movies

Chantelle is set to die in EastEnders

EastEnders Gray Atkins spoilers: When and how does Chantelle die?

TV & Movies