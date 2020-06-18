How you draw an 'X' reveals your secret personality, claims handwriting expert

Find out what your 'X' has to say about you. Picture: Getty/Instagram

We might rely on phones, tablets and other electronics to get our message across these days, but your handwriting can speak volumes about you.

A picture might be able to paint a thousand words, but can two lines reveal your personality?

According to one simoke test doing the rounds on social media, it is all you need to unlock the secrets of your psyche.

Oprah magazine asked handwriting analyst Kathi McKnight to shed some light on what each style means.

Take a look at the diagram below and see her interpretations below... is it accurate? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

#1

Handwriting expert Kathi told Oprah Magazine that if you write your X with two reverse strokes, and start from the lower right, it indicates that while you may have an urge to move forward, you are mentally stuck in the past.



#2



If you draw both lines moving forward, yet starting in reverse—from bottom left, then the bottom right—you are a renegade. You have a strong desire to erase and escape your past and move forward, but it still has a grip on you...

#3

The reversed strokes—starting top right—are the sign of a rebel without a cause. You don't want to conform or fit in, but have zero reason for your determination to fight societal norms.

#4

Because only your second stroke is drawn the "normal" way—top right to bottom left— it implies that while you're trying to focus on the future, a part of you is still tempted to go backwards, as if you're driving while looking only through the rearview mirror.

#5

The first half of this X—drawn from top right to bottom left—is made "correctly," but the 2nd—drawn from bottom left to top right—is written in reverse direction. According to Kathi, this is evidence that you live by your own rules.



#6

There is nothing 'standard' about this method. Kathi says the way it is all drawn out of order is the mark of a trendsetter.

#7

Most people write their X's like this as it is how schools teach us to write our letters, going from left to right. Sticking to this method as a grown up is an indication that you don't tend to stray from the norm, and you value order and balance.

#8

Like most of these choices (besides #7), if you start from the top right, Kathi says it's evidence that you prefer to think outside of the box.