Brainteaser puzzle with table tennis bat hidden on a messy desk is baffling the internet

This brainteaser is baffling the internet. Picture: Liberty Games

This difficult brainteaser challenges people to find the hidden table tennis bat - but can you beat the 8.5 second record?

As the UK enters its second week of lockdown, many of us are having to look for new and exciting sources of entertainment while stuck at home.

Read more: This Christmas brainteaser is BAFFLING the internet: can you spot the sandcastle?

One great way to keep yourself and your family occupied is by doing puzzles - and this working from home-themed brainteaser is perfect for the current climate.

The graphic challenges users to find a hidden table tennis bat on a messy working from home desk, and many have been stumped by the tricky puzzle.

Read more: How long does it take you to find the hot air balloon in this puzzle?

The designers of the puzzle - Liberty Games - claim that the current record stands at 8.5 seconds - can you beat it?

Can you spot the table tennis bat in the brainteaser puzzle? Picture: Liberty Games

Did you spot it? See the below answer if you're struggling...

Many Brits are now working from home following last week's announcement that the UK would be adopting lockdown-style measures in a bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The answer to the tricky brainteaser is in the red circle. Picture: Liberty Games

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

Read more: Boris Johnson announces police-enforced lockdown across the UK to stop coronavirus

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

During the press conference last Sunday (29 March), the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said that these measures could potentially be pin place for the next six months.

She said: The issue of the three weeks is for us to review where we are and see if we've had an impact jointly on the slope of that curve.

"But I think to make it clear to the public if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living that would be quite dangerous.

"If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak. So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review."