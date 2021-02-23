Boy, 10, writes touching letter to neighbour asking to walk their dog after pandemic is over

The adorable letter went viral on Reddit (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Reddit/u/KingTimKap

A schoolboy wrote an adorable letter asking his neighbour if he could walk his Labrador puppy.

A 10-year-old boy from the US has melted hearts on Reddit after writing an adorable note to his neighbours offering to walk their dog.

A boy from the US asked to walk his neighbour's new puppy (stock image). Picture: Getty

A photo of the letter has gone viral on Reddit, with many praising the boy for his gesture.

The letter reads: "Hello neighbours. My name is Troy.

"I’m in the 4th grade and I’m just wondering if maybe after this virus you need a dog sitter and if so I can take your dogs on walks and more."

The neighbours were touched by the letter, and posted a photo of it (alongside their adorable puppy to Reddit in 2020, and it has since resurfaced.

The boy has received a huge amount of praise for his letter. Picture: Reddit/u/KingTimKap

The adorable post has racked up thousands of comments, with one writing: "The dog has a look like it wrote the note and secretly just wants to play with the human pupper next door."

Another added: "Doggos face is like when you tell your friend to ask your mum if you can spend the night because she’ll say yes to your friend but no to you lol."

A third wrote: "Troy seems like a real go-getter. Kid is going places."

