Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis break down in tears as they watch newborn be resuscitated

23 February 2021, 11:22 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 11:33

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The pair were watching a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies on This Morning yesterday.

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis broke down in tears on This Morning yesterday after watching a film of a newborn baby being resuscitated.

Read more: Dancing on Ice fans fear show will be axed as Jason Donovan becomes seventh person to pull out

They were showing a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies, which followed a number of parents as they welcomed children over lockdown.

During a traumatic birth, two parents named Neville and Rebecca, watched on as their newborn was taken for emergency treatment.

Holly was visibly emotional at the clip
Holly was visibly emotional at the clip. Picture: ITV

Thankfully, both mother and baby were fine after excellent care from the hospital team.

Holly had tears in her eyes after watching the clip, and said: "That’s a really hard watch, actually."

Read more: Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks viewers as she admits to spending £400 a week on feeding kids

Emma then replied: "It’s a really, really hard watch. When you’re there, I’ve kind of been in that situation as well on the ward and it’s absolutely terrifying.

"What is essentially a period of time of a minute or so, it feels like an hour. It's so scary."

The pair watched the Delivering Babies clip on This Morning
The pair watched the Delivering Babies clip on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Many viewers were also emotional after the segment, with one tweeting: "Crying at @thismorning with @EmmaWillis #emotional."

Another added: "@thismorning & @EmmaWillis gave me all the feels and took me straight back to my birth 4 weeks ago in the middle of lockdown. Can’t wait to watch, although even the interview made me well up so sure they’ll be lots of tears".

A third wrote: "Omg @thismorning @EmmaWillis I’ve got tears already !!!"

