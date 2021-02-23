Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis break down in tears as they watch newborn be resuscitated

By Polly Foreman

The pair were watching a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies on This Morning yesterday.

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis broke down in tears on This Morning yesterday after watching a film of a newborn baby being resuscitated.

They were showing a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies, which followed a number of parents as they welcomed children over lockdown.

During a traumatic birth, two parents named Neville and Rebecca, watched on as their newborn was taken for emergency treatment.

Holly was visibly emotional at the clip. Picture: ITV

Thankfully, both mother and baby were fine after excellent care from the hospital team.

Holly had tears in her eyes after watching the clip, and said: "That’s a really hard watch, actually."

Emma then replied: "It’s a really, really hard watch. When you’re there, I’ve kind of been in that situation as well on the ward and it’s absolutely terrifying.

"What is essentially a period of time of a minute or so, it feels like an hour. It's so scary."

The pair watched the Delivering Babies clip on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Many viewers were also emotional after the segment, with one tweeting: "Crying at @thismorning with @EmmaWillis #emotional."

Another added: "@thismorning & @EmmaWillis gave me all the feels and took me straight back to my birth 4 weeks ago in the middle of lockdown. Can’t wait to watch, although even the interview made me well up so sure they’ll be lots of tears".

A third wrote: "Omg @thismorning @EmmaWillis I’ve got tears already !!!"

