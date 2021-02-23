Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis break down in tears as they watch newborn be resuscitated
23 February 2021, 11:22 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 11:33
The pair were watching a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies on This Morning yesterday.
Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis broke down in tears on This Morning yesterday after watching a film of a newborn baby being resuscitated.
They were showing a clip from Emma's new series Delivering Babies, which followed a number of parents as they welcomed children over lockdown.
During a traumatic birth, two parents named Neville and Rebecca, watched on as their newborn was taken for emergency treatment.
Thankfully, both mother and baby were fine after excellent care from the hospital team.
Holly had tears in her eyes after watching the clip, and said: "That’s a really hard watch, actually."
Emma then replied: "It’s a really, really hard watch. When you’re there, I’ve kind of been in that situation as well on the ward and it’s absolutely terrifying.
"What is essentially a period of time of a minute or so, it feels like an hour. It's so scary."
Many viewers were also emotional after the segment, with one tweeting: "Crying at @thismorning with @EmmaWillis #emotional."
Another added: "@thismorning & @EmmaWillis gave me all the feels and took me straight back to my birth 4 weeks ago in the middle of lockdown. Can’t wait to watch, although even the interview made me well up so sure they’ll be lots of tears".
A third wrote: "Omg @thismorning @EmmaWillis I’ve got tears already !!!"
