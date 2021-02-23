Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks viewers as she admits to spending £400 a week on feeding kids

22 kids and counting star Sue Radford has said her food bill doubled during lockdown.

Sue Radford has admitted to spending a whopping £350-£400 on groceries a week during lockdown.

The 45-year-old is mum to Britain’s biggest family, which she shares with her husband Noel Radford.

And the pair are currently giving Channel 5 viewers a peek into what life is really like in their brand new documentary series 22 kids and counting.

During the first instalment of the show on Monday evening, Sue revealed that their weekly food bill has doubled during lockdown, with the children getting through £400 worth of food.

Sue Radford revealed all the food she has to buy in a week. Picture: Channel 5

Admitting they are ‘eating her out of house and home’, Sue said the family goes through 16 pints of milk and four loaves of bread a day.

They also make their way through 80 yogurts, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls in a week.

The mum added that if she were cooking sausages for her children, she will need to buy 56 to feed everyone.

Shocked by the realities of caring such a big family, one person wrote on Twitter: "That food shop #22kidsandcounting.”

“£400 on a weekly shop!!! Are you mad?!,” said another.

Sue and Noel Radford manage to care for their kids using the profits from Noel's bakery business, The Radford Pie company, which is located near their family home in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Elsewhere on the show, Sue revealed how much the family have spent on birthday presents.

As they prepared for their daughter Phoebe's fourth birthday, Sue said: "I think we’ve had about 288 birthdays. That’s a lot of birthdays!"

"That’s a lot of wrapping of presents. That’s a lot of finding all of the presents.”

Noel then asked: "Why are you looking at me?", to which Sue joked: "Because he hasn’t got a clue!

"Even though we have a lot of birthdays throughout the year, we always make sure that the kids have their special day."

Noel then added: "They shouldn’t be treated any differently, even if you have one or two kids, you should make them feel as normal as possible and you know, they are loved and wanted."

As Phoebe opened her presents later in the show, the voiceover revealed: "Today’s main present cost £130, with the total spend close to £350."

Noel explained: "We’ve probably spent somewhere between £70,000 and £90,000 on birthday presents since Chris was born."

Before Sue added: "That’s an insane amount of money isn’t it? And that’s not even including Christmas!"

