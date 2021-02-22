How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

The Radfords have their own television show. Picture: Instagram

Who are The Radfords and what do they do for a living? Here's what we know...

Britain's biggest family The Radfords are back on our TV screens with their brand new show on Channel 5, 22 Kids and Counting.

The four part series reveals what it has been like for Sue and Noel Radford during lockdown, with 22 mouths to feed and homeschooling to be done.

But who are Sue and Noel Radford and what do we know about their kids?

How old are Sue and Noel Radford?

Sue Radford is 45-years-old and Noel Radford is 50-years-old.

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 kids. Picture: Channel 4

Sue fell pregnant with their first baby in 1989 when she was just 14-years-old, and the pair got married four years later.

They then found out they were expecting their second child Sophie, and baby Chloe came just over a year later.

What does Noel Radford do for a living?

Noel has worked as a baker for over 25 years and has owned the family’s pie business for 16 years.

The Radford's Pie Company is in Heysham, Lancashire and they sell a range of meat and veggie pies across the UK.

Their kids Chloe and Daniel also work for the family business, helping out with making and delivering pies.

How many children do The Radfords have?

The Radfords have 22 children in total.

Sue gave birth to their youngest child Heidi on April 3, 2020.

Their other kids include Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie 18 months and one-year-old Bonnie.

In 2014, Sue and Noel’s 17th child Alfie was stillborn.

Their two eldest children no longer live at home and they are also grandparents to Sophie’s three children.

Their daughter Millie also welcomed their fourth grandchild in September, little Ophelia Radford.

Where do Sue and Noel Radford live?

The Radford family live in a ten-bed former care home which they bought for £240,000 in 2004.

And there is plenty of space for the kids to run around as it is spread over four floors and includes an open plan kitchen, large lounge and now the new addition of a hot tub in the garden.

Last year, the family got busy during lockdown and redecorated the house, complete with their very own bar and an outdoor cinema to keep the kids entertained.

