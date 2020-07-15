Inside the huge home where Britain’s biggest family the Radfords live with their 19 kids

See inside Sue Radford's house with her 19 children. Picture: Instagram

See inside Sue Radford's home which she shares with husband Noel and 19 of their 22 children.

With more time on their hands during lockdown, Britain's largest family have been busy transforming their house.

The 10 bedroom former care home in Morecambe, Lancashire, currently houses Sue and Noel Radford as well as 19 of their 22 children.

This includes 18-year-old Millie who is currently expecting her first child in September.

And there is plenty of space for the kids to run around their stylish home as it is spread over four floors and includes an open plan kitchen, large lounge and now the new addition of a hot tub in the garden.

Showing off the latest addition to their home, Sue recently shared a video on YouTube which shows the whole family relaxing in the jacuzzi.

Elsewhere outside Sue and Noel have even set up their very own bar complete with stools and fairylights.

They also put up an outdoor cinema to keep the kids entertained during lockdown, while they replaced the grass with easily maintained astro turf.

Inside their home, Sue likes to keep things very neat and tidy, with lots of storage keeping all the kids bits and bobs organised.

The Radfords have a bar outside in the garden. Picture: Instagram

The Radfords' family dining room. Picture: Instagram

The Radford family kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Through the hallway there is a cosy living room with an enormous leather sofa big enough for the kids to pile onto, as well as a central fireplace.

The kitchen features a giant fridge as well as a breakfast bar, while their dining room has a long table with twelve chairs around it.

Despite the large rooms, the kids share bedrooms which are spread over the first, second and third floor.

Noel and Sue's master has a luxurious bed with a crushed velvet headboard and a dressing table.

Millie has also had her very own nursery set up for when her baby arrives in September.

Upstairs in the Radford family home. Picture: Instagram

Millie has got a nursery for her baby due in September. Picture: Instagram

There is also a laundry room featuring a whopping 18kg washing machine and a spare bedroom in the basement which is currently being used as a make-up room by daughter Chloe.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one, and one-month-old Heidie.

Eldest kids Chris and Sophie no longer live with them but still visit the family home regularly.

