Mum-of-22 Sue Radford devastated after 'thieves took toy train from son's grave'

Sue Radford has opened up about burgling nightmare. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has revealed her family suffered a scary break-in last week.

Sue Radford has revealed that her family's home in Lancashire was targeted by thieves who stole a train from their son's grave.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the mum-of-22 explained that a pair of intruders tried to break into the house, but soon fled when their daughter’s Millie, 18, and Chloe, 24, caught them.

45-year-old Sue said their family dog Lola alerted them that something was wrong when she started barking and wouldn't stop.

Husband Noel, 49, then received a phone call from Millie, who said she could hear someone outside her bedroom.

While Noel couldn’t see anyone when he went outside to check, at 11.45pm Millie and Chloe began screaming: "Someone is trying to get into the house, they're in the garden."

Read More: Celebrity Masterchef 2020 full line up - including Myles Stevenson and Judy Murray

As Millie ran downstairs and turned the kitchen light on, she said she caught them jumping back over the fence into the garden.

Sue then explained that the suspected criminals were seen running down the garden path where they got into a black car which drove off with its doors open.

The Radford family's house was broken into. Picture: Instagram

She added that a toy train was taken from the grave of son Alfie, who was tragically stillborn in 2013, asking: "How can anyone stoop so low?”

Later on in the video Noel explained that people on a local Facebook page had reported that two people had been spotted hanging around outside other properties in the area.

As well as Millie and Chloe, Sue and Noah are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 25, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one, and Heidie who was born last month.

And the Radford family is set to get even bigger as daughter Millie is pregnant with a baby girl due in September.

The 18-year-old recently revealed she has decided to call her daughter Ophelia, sharing a 4D scan of her unborn baby online.

She wrote: "We had our 28 week 4D scan yesterday at @takeapeeksthelens. Can’t believe how much she’s changed since my last scan."

Now Read: Toddlers crash parents' live news interviews demanding biscuits and asking presenter's name