Celebrity Masterchef 2020 full line up - including Myles Stevenson and Judy Murray

2 July 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 15:30

Who is in the Celebrity Masterchef line up 2020? See the full list below...

Celebrity Masterchef is back on our screens for a brand new series.

And this year, everyone from drag queens to X Factor stars will be competing to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode

So, let’s take a look at the full Celebrity Masterchef line up…

Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson is best known for winning The X Factor back in 2017 with Rak-Su, as well as taking part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Judy Murray

As the mum of British tennis legend Andy Murray, Judy knows how to perform well under pressure.

She also became a household name when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Gethin Jones

Telly presenter Gethin Jones is also a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and made it all the way to the final in 2007.

He made a name for himself as a presenter on Blue Peter and has since had many hosting roles.

Shyko Amos

Actress Shyko Amos has starred in huge TV shows such as Death In Paradise and A Very English Scandal.

Jeff Brazier

As a well established TV personality, Jeff Brazier has been on our screens for years.

Judi Love

Judi Love is a comedian and presenter, previously appearing on the Loose Women panel.

Phil Daniels

EastEnders fans will recognise Phil Daniels as Shirley’s former husband Kevin Wicks.

He is also a bandmate in The Cross and features in Blur's hit single Parklife.

Amar Latif

Amar Latif is a blind British actor and presenter. He also created tour company Traveleyes, which helps blind people on their travels worldwide.

Dom Littlewood

Dom Littlewood has made a name for himself exposing crooks.

He has presented Daytime telly shows such as Fake Britain, Cowboy Builders, Saints and Scroungers and Don't Get Done, Get Dom.

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz rose to fame after starring on the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Riyadh Khalaf

He’s made a name for himself as a YouTube star, and now Riyadh Khalaf will be hoping to cook up a storm in the kitchen.

He also does a lot of work for the LGBTQ+ community and currently has around 337,000 YouTube subscribers

Thomas Skinner

The Apprentice fans will know straight-talking Essex boy Thomas Skinner.

He’s now back on our screens in the hope of making it all the way to the final.

Pete Wicks

Staying in Essex, Pete the Pirate Wicks is taking a break from TOWIE to appear on Celebrity Masterchef.

Let's hope it's not as dramatic as the average Essex dinner party.

Lady Leshurr

Lady Leshurr is a talented rapper who is best known for her Queen's Speech series of freestyles.

John Barnes

Football legend John Barnes rose to fame as a former professional player and manager.

He now works as a commentator and pundit for ESPN and SuperSport.

Karen Gibson

Karen Gibson is known for her work with London's The Kingdom Choir.

She led them to perform Stand by Me at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Sir Matthew Pinsent

Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent has won 10 world championship gold medals and four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Will he add another win to the list?

Felicity Montagu

Actress Felicity Montagu has previously starred in the Bridget Jones films, Doc Martin, and I'm Alan Partridge.

Crissy Rock

With many roles under her belt, but Crissy Rock is well-known for her film and TV career, including starring in Benidorm.

Crissy also played Maggie Conlan in the 1994 film Ladybird.

Sam Quek

Olympic gold medalist hockey player Sam Quek will be bringing her competitive nature to Celebrity MasterChef.

She previously won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

