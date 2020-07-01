How long is Love Island Australia on for and when is the final?

How many episodes are there of Love Island Australia? And when is the final? Find out here...

With the coronavirus pandemic putting an end to Love Island this year, ITV has treated us to series one of the Australian version instead.

And while it might have originally been shown all the way back in 2018, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking drama.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, the show has seen plenty of pies, recouplings and brutal dumplings as the cast attempted to find their soulmates.

But just how long is Love Island Australia on for and when will the final air? Here’s what you need to know…

The Love Island Australia final is in July. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island Australia on for?

Love Island Australia started on ITV2 on Monday, June 15, and there are a whopping 30 glorious episodes in total.

The show is currently airing every single night at 9pm, which means it lasts just under five weeks.

Luckily for us, there are still a fair few episodes left before we have to find something else to do with our evenings.

When is the Love Island Australia final?

The final of Love Island Australia is set to air on 14th July 2020 on ITV2.

Viewers will be keen to find out who will make it to the last week, with the likes of Grant Crapp, Tayla Damir, Eden Dally, Erin Barnett and Josh Moss all hoping to scoop the $50,000 cash prize.

The villa, known as Harmony Villa, originally hosted 12 guests in Spain but this has slowly been whittled down.

The current series of the show actually debuted in Australia in 2018 – and was aired on ITVBe in August of that year.

If you want to catch up with the whole series of Love Island UK, you can find them all on BritBox.

