Are any of the Love Island Australia season one couples still together?

Are Eden and Erin still together from Love Island Australia? Check out which couples have gone the distance...

With the UK series cancelled this year, Love Island Australia has become our new obsession.

The hottest bunch of contestants Australia has to offer moved into the Spanish villa back in 2018, ready to meet their new neighbours and fall in love.

But what happened to the Love Island Australia couples? And did any of them stay together? Here’s what we know…

*Warning Love Island Australia spoilers ahead*

Taylor and Grant: Broken up

Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir became the unexpected winners of the show in 2018, but their relationship wasn’t as successful.

Shortly after leaving the Spanish villa, they ended things because of rumours Grant had a secret girlfriend named Lucy.

While Grant denied this, just two weeks after Tayla dumped him, Grant was back with that very same Lucy and the pair are still well and truly loved-up.

Meanwhile, Tayla began dating fellow Love Island Australia contestant Dom Thomas last October, but they broke up earlier this year.

Tayla is now happily dating Australian footballer player Nathan Broad.

Eden and Erin: Broken up

They might have got together from the very start of the series, but Eden Dally and Erin Barnett went their separate ways just two months after the show wrapped.

In a joint statement on Instagram, they said: "We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia.

"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer."Eden is currently dating Married At First Sight star Cyrell Jiminez-Paule and the pair have a baby boy together named Boston.

Erin lives with her boyfriend, Mick Russell.

Josh and Amelia: Still together

Despite being accused of faking their romance in the villa, Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss are still together.

The pair live in Sydney and are constantly sharing adorable photos together.

Josh made it official with Amelia shortly after they left the show and set up a lavish surprise to ask her to be his girlfriend.

Alongside a snap of tea candles which spelled out, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’, he posted on Instagram at the time: "Well guys it's official! I just asked @ameliamarni to be my girlfriend and she said yes!!

“Absolutely over the moon that I got to meet this beautiful person and can now happily say she's a part of my life."

Dom and Shelby: Broken up

Since we already revealed Dom Thomas began dating co-star Tayla, it’s no surprise that he and Shelby Bilby split.

Dom wrote on Instagram in August 2018: "We have decided that we are best off as friends. This is something we had both recently discussed and agreed upon and is not a sudden decision."

"We are very close friends and will continue to talk to each other. Unfortunately with the distance and our busy schedules it is difficult for anything to progress further with us."

"Shelby is a beautiful girl for whom I have a lot of respect for and our time together both in and out of the villa was amazing."

Dom was living in Sydney with his Love Island former girlfriend Tayla but now he appears to be single.

Shelby is now with Freestyle Motocross Rider Harry Bink, with the pair seemingly living up north in Queensland.

Millie and Mark: Broken up

They gave it a good go on the outside world, but Mark O'Dare and Millie Fuller split in March 2019.

The pair had made plans to launch their own fashion label called Island Couture by the end of 2018, but things didn't work out.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Millie shared a picture of the quote, 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.’

She captioned it: "Mark and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments, unfortunately at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways, we still remain very close friends.

“Thank you everyone for your support and we hope right now you can respect our privacy," she captioned her post.

Millie still appears to be single, while Mark has now set his Instagram to private.