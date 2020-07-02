Naked Attraction 'given approval to resume filming' in line with social distancing

2 July 2020, 13:19

Fancy applying to Naked Attraction?
Fancy applying to Naked Attraction? Picture: Channel 4
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Channel 4 dating show has reportedly been allowed to continue filming during lockdown.

It looks like Naked Attraction, arguably the best thing to ever happen to TV, will soon be back for a new series.

The Channel 4 dating show - which literally sees contestants choosing a date based on their genitals - has reportedly been given the green-light to film in line with coronavirus guidelines.

Read more: CBB star Lauren Harries throws an EPIC tantrum after she's snubbed on Naked Attraction

Naked Attraction is hosted by Anna Richardson
Naked Attraction is hosted by Anna Richardson. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the show will be aware that each naked candidate is chosen from inside of a pod, meaning that the show is - weirdly - very social-distancing-friendly.

(We're guessing that awkward naked hug when they're paired up will be a no-no, though...)

Read more: We've all been changing our duvets wrong, as experts reveal we should roll them up

According to The Sun, the fact that the pods are wiped down between each contestant makes the show extra hygienic.

A source said: "Surprisingly Naked Attraction has a great COVID-19 format as standard.

Naked Attraction has been 'given the green light' to resume filming
Naked Attraction has been 'given the green light' to resume filming. Picture: Channel 4

"Despite the fact contestants have to stand in a studio with no clothes on, they actually reveal themselves from behind disinfected glass pods which can be wiped down afterwards.

"Singletons who’ve been chosen can go on a socially distanced date if need be.

"Channel 4 has given the team the green light and new blood, as well as contestants who had already put their name forward, will be contacted to get the show made."

NOW READ:

Nadia Sawalha stuns in new unedited bikini pics, leaving fans gobsmacked

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

See the full Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line up

Celebrity Masterchef 2020 full line up - including Myles Stevenson and Judy Murray
The two separate interviews, one on BBC News and the other on Sky News, were hilariously interrupted by the mischievous children – one looking to redecorate a room and the other asking for biscuits.

Toddlers crash parents' live news interviews demanding biscuits and asking presenter's name
Love Island Australia's Cassidy McGill has a new boyfriend

Where is Love Island Australia’s Cassidy McGill now?

Alex Bain plays Simon Barlow on Coronation Street

How old is Simon in Coronation Street and who plays him?

Love Island Australia's Grant Crapp had a secret girlfriend

Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed

Trending on Heart

Celebrate World UFO day by finding out if there are any sightings in your area

This interactive map shows how many UFO 'sightings' there have been in your area

Lifestyle

England will not be following in Scotland's footsteps with the new rules on face coverings

Scotland make face coverings mandatory in shops, but England confirms they will not follow suit

News

McDonald's has cancelled Monopoly

McDonald's Monopoly has been cancelled for the first time in 15 years

Lifestyle

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed the Government's plans for reopening schools for all students in September

Education Secretary unveils September school reopening plans, from mandatory attendance to larger 'bubbles'

News

The best vegan ice cream you can buy in the UK

The best vegan ice cream you can buy from UK supermarkets

Food & Health

Bernie Ecclestone and his daughter Tamara

Bernie Ecclestone: wife, children and net worth revealed

Celebrities