Naked Attraction 'given approval to resume filming' in line with social distancing

By Polly Foreman

The Channel 4 dating show has reportedly been allowed to continue filming during lockdown.

It looks like Naked Attraction, arguably the best thing to ever happen to TV, will soon be back for a new series.

The Channel 4 dating show - which literally sees contestants choosing a date based on their genitals - has reportedly been given the green-light to film in line with coronavirus guidelines.

Naked Attraction is hosted by Anna Richardson. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the show will be aware that each naked candidate is chosen from inside of a pod, meaning that the show is - weirdly - very social-distancing-friendly.

(We're guessing that awkward naked hug when they're paired up will be a no-no, though...)

According to The Sun, the fact that the pods are wiped down between each contestant makes the show extra hygienic.

A source said: "Surprisingly Naked Attraction has a great COVID-19 format as standard.

Naked Attraction has been 'given the green light' to resume filming. Picture: Channel 4

"Despite the fact contestants have to stand in a studio with no clothes on, they actually reveal themselves from behind disinfected glass pods which can be wiped down afterwards.

"Singletons who’ve been chosen can go on a socially distanced date if need be.

"Channel 4 has given the team the green light and new blood, as well as contestants who had already put their name forward, will be contacted to get the show made."

