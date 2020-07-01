Nadia Sawalha stuns in new unedited bikini pics, leaving fans gobsmacked

The star looks stunning in the printed bikini. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist promoted body positivity showing off her body in different positions and lighting.

Nadia Sawalha has been praised by her fans for her newest social media post, in which she poses confidently in a bikini.

The Loose Women star, 55, posted a series of images on Instagram dressed just in her black and white printed swimming gear, highlighting 'Instagram versus reality'.

Nadia dared to bare in her new post and looks fab. Picture: Instagram

Posting a number of before and after-style images, the TV star posed both tensed and relaxed, highlighting that everyone has lumps and bumps and that we shouldn't be ashamed.

The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption, which read: "WARNING ⚠️ WOMAN SHOWING CELLULITE !!

"Check out @danaemercer brilliantly honest insta versus real life pics showing how the difference of light and pose can change everything about the way we look ! She was my inspiration for doing these pics ....

"Honestly , all I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference !! All taken within minutes of each other !

"It’s all smoke and mirrors . I would do anything to have the years back that I wasted obsessing about my ‘flaws’ the only thing that was actually flawed was my ‘stinking thinking'."

She posted side by side pics of her in different poses and lighting. Picture: Instagram

Nadia continued: "I work everyday at being more accepting of my beautiful warts and all body.

"It is what it is, and I love it for being in good health ( fingers crossed ) and for birthing my babies .

"Check out @em_clarkson and @chessiekingg who inspire me everyday with their mind blowing body confidence posts !

"These women cut through the crap and are helping to build a better future for all of our daughters . We have to put an end to being so fucked up and the only way to do that is to brave it out !"

She's received praise from many. Picture: Instagram

She signed off urging others to do the same: "Dare to bare girls !! It feels so good when you do . And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner !!!

"Who will dare to bear ?!? Fee the fear and do it anyway ! I promise you won’t look back !"

