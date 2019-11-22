Don't miss new podcast Confessions of a Modern Parent with Nadia Sawalha

22 November 2019, 00:01

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark discuss modern parenting
Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark discuss modern parenting. Picture: Heart

The Loose Women star and her husband Mark discuss parenting teens - and all the highs and lows that come with it, in this hilarious and sometimes hard-hitting new podcast.

How do you know if your teens are drinking too much? What do you say when your daughter wears a short skirt? Would you talk to your son about pornography?

Popular television personality and Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha sits down with her husband, Mark Adderley, to work out how to navigate contemporary issues that face our teenage kids.

From a life online, through to drugs and alcohol. How can anyone be sure they are doing the best for their teenage offspring? 

Listen to Confessions of a Modern Parent

Trending on Heart

Jacqueline is the proud mum to two little girls, Ella and Mia

Who is Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

People couldn't believe the mum's method of breastfeeding and have called it child abuse

Mum blasted with death threats over her 'abusive' method of breast-feeding

Lifestyle

PTA volunteer numbers have been dwindling over the years (stock image)

Headteacher sparks debate after urging working mothers to help more with school PTAs

Lifestyle

This hack will switch up the game for you in the morning

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Lifestyle