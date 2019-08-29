CBB star Lauren Harries throws an EPIC tantrum after she's snubbed on Naked Attraction

The Big Brother star was NOT happy after being dumped. Picture: Channel 4

By Mared Parry

The reality TV personality was the first ever celebrity to appear on the Channel 4 dating show where the contestants strip off in a bid to find true love.

Lauren Harries appeared on controversial dating show Naked Attraction last night and was the first ever celebrity to bare all on the dating programme.

The 41-year-old, who shot to fame on the twelfth series of Big Brother in 2013 was brave enough to strip down in the search for true love - but things did not quite as smoothly as she had hoped.

Lauren, from Cardiff, was one of the naked potential dates, and threw a huge tantrum when she wasn't selected by the episode's 'picker', Rigby.

The hunk cited Lauren's age as the reason he dumped her from the show, saying "I am looking for someone to be with permanently and I just think you might be a little bit too old for me".

Naked Attraction's presenter, Anna Richardson exclaimed in shock after Rigby made the comment, replying with "oooh you NEVER say that to a lady", as Lauren rolled her eyes.

Rigby didn't know quite how to react to Lauren's dramatic response. Picture: Channel 4

Lauren ranted that Rigby made a mistake as the other contestants cringed in the background. Picture: Channel 4

But despite Rigby's rather tame rejection, Lauren was left raging by the snub, and refused to hug him when invited to do so by Anna.

The transgender star, who is also an antiques expert, fumed: "You could have had the goods but you are not having them now."

She added: "You're not going to get my backside now" as she smacked her bum.

Just before storming off the show, Lauren continued to rant: "I'm going, I don't want to be around him.

"Never talk to a woman about age, make up something."

Lauren was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Picture: PA

She finished the tantrum with: "You will be slapping yourself when you know who I am." referring to her Big Brother and social media fame.

Anna urged Lauren to explain a bit more about who she was, but the star struggled to come up with anything and just said "well, I'm on here" as she rolled her eyes.

The awkward encounter all aired on last night's episode, and viewers were left cringing by Lauren's "so unbelievably rude" reaction.

One said: "she [Lauen] went on there with the intention of being nasty, rude and confrontational.

"Treat men like that love, and you'll never get one".

Another added: "OMG Lauren Harries with the attitude".

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Lauren's representatives for comment.