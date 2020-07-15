Pregnant Daisy May Cooper hits back at trolls who criticised her Celebrity Gogglebox appearance

Daisy May Cooper was criticised by cruel trolls after she starred on Celebrity Gogglebox with her dad.

Celebrity Gogglebox fans will have seen actress Daisy May Cooper and her dad Paul Cooper make their debut on Friday.

But while the pair left us howling with laughter as they watched Grease and Celebrity MasterChef, the This Country star was the victim of some nasty social media comments about her appearance.

34-year-old Daisy shared one cruel comment which read: “Watching Celebrity Gogglebox and Daisy May Cooper looks like a troll.”

Daisy May Cooper appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her dad. Picture: Channel 4

But hitting back at her haters, the pregnant star went on to share a video of her dancing to ‘Trolls Just Want To Have Fun’ from the film Trolls 2.

She wrote alongside it: "Haters gonna hate but I'm gonna carry on Letting my hooters swing."

And her famous pals were quick to comment, with Ellie Goulding writing: “We love you, don’t change ! 💙💙💙”

Katie Piper agreed: “Literally watching now and crying at how funny u are, perfect night- only thing that would of made it better would of been sea captain on sofa next to me."

While Fearne Cotton added: “Shame people are d***s. You are QUEEN.”

This comes after Daisy announced she was expecting her second child with husband Will Weston in March.

The actress - who is well known for playing Kerry Mucklowe - told her Instagram followers at the time: "Thrilled to say me and @willwestonlandscape are expecting another babber ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Daisy and Will married last September in the Cotswolds and are already parents to a daughter called Pip.

Daisy has played Kerry on BBC Three ‘mockumentary’ This Country since 2017.

She stars alongside her real-life brother Charlie, who plays her dopey cousin Kurtan, while their real-life dad Paul plays Kerry's criminal father Martin Mucklowe.

