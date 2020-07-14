Katie Price updates fans on son Harvey as he remains in intensive care

Katie Price has updated fans on Harvey's condition. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

By Polly Foreman

Harvey Price was hospitalised over the weekend after suffering breathing problems.

Katie Price has updated her Instagram followers on her son Harvey's condition after he was placed into intensive care over the weekend.

Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital on Sunday after he reportedly suffered breathing problems and his temperature reached 42C.

Katie has now revealed that he is still in hospital, but that he is 'more comfortable' and she has been FaceTiming him.

She wrote: "Hey Thank you for all your messages , I can confirm Harvey still in intensive care , he is more comfortable, it’s hard as due to limited visiting hours and covid I can’t be by his bed side , but he is being brave and strong , and able to face time him , I’ve let him know he has so much love and support and thank you 🙏 ❤️❤️".

Katie's ex Kris Boyson commented a heart emoji on the post, and her son Junior Andre, 15, wrote: "Love you Harv".

Katie confirmed on Sunday evening that Harvey was in hospital, writing: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

A source previously told The Sun: "Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

"She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

They added: "Doctors need to get his temperature down. He’s in a really bad way."