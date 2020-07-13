Katie Price's son Harvey rushed to intensive care with 'breathing problems and 42C temperature'

Harvey Price was rushed to hospital on Sunday with "breathing problems and a high temperature". Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

By Alice Dear

Katie Price has told fans Harvey is 'stable' after the emergency services were quick to respond.

Katie Price's son Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening.

It has been reported the model's son was suffering breathing problems and a high temperature of 42 degrees.

According to The Sun, Doctors have said he is in a "perilous condition", and is at risk of a heart attack or organ failure, which could send him into a coma.

Harvey Price is in intensive care and "stable", says mum Katie. Picture: Katie Price/Instagram

On Sunday evening, Katie confirmed Harvey was in hospital, sharing an old picture of the two of them on her Instagram page with the caption: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Katie's daughter and son, Junior and Princess, have now commented on the post of Harvey, with one writing, "Love you big bro", and the other: "I love you harv soo much".

A source told the publication: “Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

“She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

They added: "Doctors need to get his temperature down. He’s in a really bad way.”

