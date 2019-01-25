Katie Price: What is Harvey’s Law? Everything you need to know about the campaign to make trolling a crime as Katie receives backing from MPs

Katie Price launched Harvey’s Law in March 2017. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Katie Price launched a petition to make online abuse an offence after her disabled son Harvey was subject to trolls.

Katie Price launched Harvey’s Law in March 2017, opening an online petition to make online abuse a crime as well as start an offenders register.

Recently, the Loose Women star gained backing from MPs for Harvey’s Law.

But what is Harvey’s Law? How did it start and what disability does Harvey Price have? Here’s everything you need to know:

Harvey’s Law has now received backing from MPs. Picture: PA

How did Harvey’s Law start?

Katie Price started a petition to put an end to online abuse after her son Harvey became subject to trolling.

The petition received 222,000 signatures in only a week.

Following the support Katie received, she visited the Commons Petitions Committee with her mother, Amy Price, where she said: “Online is the future, and I just think there needs to be more security checks.”

The petition received 222,000 signatures in only a week. Picture: Instagram @KatiePrice

What is Harvey’s Law?

When the abuse against Harvey started to intensify, Katie began reporting accounts online and even went to the police.

However, the star hit a wall when it was made clear these online trolls could not be charged with anything.

The former glamour model is now calling for online abuse to be made a specific offence, and that a register of offenders is documented.

Harvey’s Law has now received backing from MPs.

Sharing thanks online for al the people who supported her, Katie wrote: “The support has been unbelievable so far for #HarveysLaw this is for everyone out there who has ever Been a victim of online bullying. We WILL make the difference.

“Thank you to all of the MPs and the select committee for backing this important campaign to me and my family- this is for you Harvey.”

Harvey is partially blind and autistic. Picture: PA

What disability does Harvey Price have?

Harvey, 16, is partially blind and autistic.

Harvey also has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that occurs in approximately one out of every 15,000 births.