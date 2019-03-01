Who is Harvey Price and what is his disability Prader Willis Syndrome? Everything about Katie Price's first son

Katie Price regular speaks about her son Harvey . Picture: Getty

What do we know about Harvey Price? What is Prader Willis Syndrome? And does he have Instagram? Everything you need to know about Katie Price's son.

Harvey Price - who is set to appear alongside Piers Morgan opposite Good Morning Britain on Monday - has a very close relationship with his mum Katie Price and often makes appearances alongside her on television.

Katie has long spoken about her first son Harvey and the difficulties around raising a child who suffers with his condition Prader Willis Syndrome, and even won the backing of MP's for Harvey's Law against online trolling.

Mum-of-four children Katie, who also has Junior and Princess from her marriage to Peter Andre and Bunny and Jet with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, recently revealed she was considering putting Harvey into full time care as she was struggling to cope.

So what do we know about Harvey Price? What is Prader Willis Syndrome? And does he have Instagram?

Who is Harvey Price?

Harvey Price is Katie Price's eldest son from her relationship with footballer Dwight York. He is 16-years-old.

Who is Harvey Price's dad?

Harvey Price's dad is former professional footballer, Dwight York. Dwight was in a relationship with Harvey's mum Katie Price between 2001 and 2002.

What disability does Harvey Price have?

Harvy partially blind and autistic. He also has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that occurs in approximately one out of every 15,000 births.

Katie Price has spoken openly about the difficulties of his condition and has raised awareness.

The 40-year-old revealed she is considering getting Harvey residential care from Monday to Friday for the first time ever.

In an interview with Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC she spoke openly about Harvey and his medical issues.

Joined by 16-year-old Harvey on the daytime show she said: "I don't think people realise how hard it is."

"It is challenging so I respect everyone out there, even looking after the elderly."

Katie explained: "He doesn't realise the expense, and he's a danger to himself and for the first time ever now I'm thinking he should go residential Monday to Friday."

Harvey Price Instagram

In January 2019, Katie set up Harvey with his own Instagram @mrharveyprice but the move divided opinion, with some calling for the account to be deleted over fears he's being exploited.

He currently has an impressive 102k followers but he only follows his mum Katie and brother Junior on the app.

What is Harvey’s Law?

When the abuse against Harvey started to intensify, Katie began reporting accounts online and even went to the police.

However, the star hit a wall when it was made clear these online trolls could not be charged with anything.

The former glamour model is now calling for online abuse to be made a specific offence, and that a register of offenders is documented.