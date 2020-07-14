Peter Andre 'praying' for Harvey Price after he's rushed to intensive care

14 July 2020, 08:00

Peter Andre has spoken out after Harvey Price was rushed to hospital
Peter Andre has spoken out after Harvey Price was rushed to hospital. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre has broken his silence on Harvey after Katie Price confirmed her son, 18, was in intensive care.

Peter Andre is 'praying' for Harvey Price after he was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening.

Katie Price confirmed her son, 18, had been taken to intensive care and was "stable" on Monday.

It has been reported the model's son was suffering breathing problems and a high temperature of 42 degrees.

READ MORE: Who is Harvey Price and what is his disability Prader Willis Syndrome? Everything about Katie Price's first son

Peter Andre is 'praying' for Harvey, 18, after he was rushed to hospital over the weekend
Peter Andre is 'praying' for Harvey, 18, after he was rushed to hospital over the weekend. Picture: PA

According to The Sun, Doctors have said he is in a "perilous condition", and is at risk of a heart attack or organ failure, which could send him into a coma.

Peter Andre, who has remained close to Harvey since his split from Katie, has now broken his silence.

Commenting on Katie's Instagram post updating fans of Harvey's condition, Peter commented a broken-heart emoji and an emoji of praying hands.

Peter Andre commented a praying emoji on Katie Price's post about Harvey
Peter Andre commented a praying emoji on Katie Price's post about Harvey. Picture: Instagram

Katie's post read: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Harvey's stepbrother and sister, Junior and Princess, also commented on the post, with one writing: "Love you big bro", and the other: "I love you harv soo much".

Peter Andre has remained close to Harvey since his split from Katie
Peter Andre has remained close to Harvey since his split from Katie. Picture: PA

A source close to Katie told The Sun: "Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

"She’s been here before, but this time it’s far more serious.

“She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

READ MORE: What is Harvey’s Law? Everything you need to know about the campaign to make trolling a crime as Katie receives backing from MPs

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Naya Rivera's death has left her Glee co-stars heartbroken

Naya Rivera dead: Glee stars and celebrities pay tribute to actress
Naya Rivera's body was found on the shore of Lake Piru

Naya Rivera dead at 33 as body is identified as Glee star

Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

Who is John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, what films has she been in, who are her children and how did she die?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? And when will they return?
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer after secret two-year battle

Trending on Heart

Amelia Plummer has her own business now

Where is Amelia Plummer from Love Island Australia now?

You can fix the problem simply, using only one makeup product

Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses

Beauty

Joseph won the show in 2015

Apprentice winner's venture with Alan Sugar goes bust after racking up £2m debt
Love Island Australia's Eden Barnett has hit back at British fans

Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett begs trolls to 'stop attacking' her, two years after series
Love Island Australia season 2

Where is Dom Thomas from Love Island Australia now?