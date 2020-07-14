Peter Andre 'praying' for Harvey Price after he's rushed to intensive care

Peter Andre has spoken out after Harvey Price was rushed to hospital. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Peter Andre has broken his silence on Harvey after Katie Price confirmed her son, 18, was in intensive care.

Peter Andre is 'praying' for Harvey Price after he was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening.

Katie Price confirmed her son, 18, had been taken to intensive care and was "stable" on Monday.

It has been reported the model's son was suffering breathing problems and a high temperature of 42 degrees.

Peter Andre is 'praying' for Harvey, 18, after he was rushed to hospital over the weekend. Picture: PA

According to The Sun, Doctors have said he is in a "perilous condition", and is at risk of a heart attack or organ failure, which could send him into a coma.

Peter Andre, who has remained close to Harvey since his split from Katie, has now broken his silence.

Commenting on Katie's Instagram post updating fans of Harvey's condition, Peter commented a broken-heart emoji and an emoji of praying hands.

Peter Andre commented a praying emoji on Katie Price's post about Harvey. Picture: Instagram

Katie's post read: "I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands.

"I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable."

Harvey's stepbrother and sister, Junior and Princess, also commented on the post, with one writing: "Love you big bro", and the other: "I love you harv soo much".

Peter Andre has remained close to Harvey since his split from Katie. Picture: PA

A source close to Katie told The Sun: "Katie has been preparing herself for this moment all his life and she’s been told Harvey is in a perilous condition.

"She’s been here before, but this time it’s far more serious.

“She’s trying to be tough and strong, but inside she’s falling apart and feels helpless.”

