Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day. Picture: Channel 5/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sue Radford has a tough job looking after her 22 children and spends hours cooking and cleaning a day...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford recently admitted she spends seven hours doing chores every single day.

With so many kids to look after and mouths to feed, it’s no surprise her days are packed with cleaning, washing, cooking and driving around.

So, what exactly does Sue do? Here’s a look at her exhausting daily routine…

In a recent video post shared on their YouTube channel, Sue explained that once she sends her kids to school, she spends most of her day cleaning.

Sue Radford has to do seven hours of cleaning a day. Picture: Instagram

When a fan asked whether she’ll go back to work when her youngest child, two-year-old Heidie, is sent to school, she explained the house needs a lot of work.

Sue said: “Yes, so Heidi is not going to start school until next September. Bonnie will go this September and Heidi will go the following September and then yes, I will be going back into work.

“Although I find it really difficult because the house work this house has - it just takes me all day.”

Husband Noel then added: “That’s a full-time job in itself.”

Sue Radford has six loads of washing a day. Picture: Instagram

To which Sue replied: “I can start the housework in the morning, when the kids go to school, and I will not get that finished until I’m picking the kids up, at like 3pm.

“It’s really full on. So yes, the plan is to go back to work, but I don’t think I’ll do it every day.

“I think I’ll have some days off to catch up on the housework. But yeah, I will definitely be going back.”

After hoovering all of the floors, mopping and cleaning the bathrooms, Sue previously revealed she does a shocking five loads of washing a day, or 118 stone a week.

The Radfords show how they food-shop for 19 people

Speaking on an episode 22 Kids and Counting, she said: “Recently everything is upside down and it’s really driving me crazy.

“What is it with teenagers getting dressed and changed a few times a day when they aren’t even dirty and they just shove them [the clothes] in the wash?

“They are just so lazy, they don’t do anything, nothing to help.

“I feel like Cinderella. I just need to get out. Hopefully when I get back it’ll all be done. I resign, get me out of here!”

Despite this, Sue has previously revealed the youngest of the bunch are happy to get involved, telling The Sun they take the rubbish out and do the dishwasher.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘feels like Cinderella’ over 118 stone of clothes washing

She added: “Even the likes of Bonnie and Archie, who are only three and four, they help by putting their toys away and tidying their bedrooms which is a big help.”

And it's not just the cleaning, as Sue and Noel spend up to a whopping £400 a week on their food shop and have to cook huge batch meals.

This includes 48 packets of crisps and dips to go with them, as well as 34 eggs, 12 packets of cheese and 32 chocolate bars.

This comes after Sue revealed she has a 'chores board' at home, which the kids have to follow every day.

The family also have their hands full with the Pie Shop which they have owned and run since 1999.

They rely on the income from this and their TV and social media deals to pay for their kids and amazing holidays.