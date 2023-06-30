Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls. Picture: Instagram/Channel 5

By Naomi Bartram

Mum of Britain's biggest family, Sue Radford has defended her family after she was criticised by fans.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has hit back at trolls after she was accused of not being able to pay for her children.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family shares her kids with husband Noel and the family lives in a mansion in Morecambe.

But in a new YouTube video, Sue has been forced to defend their parenting after remarks about the amount of money they make.

Answering a Q&A, Sue and Noel told how somebody asked: “What are the most common misconceptions people have about your family?”

Sue Radford has defended her family. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

Sue explained that people often assume they can’t afford to look after such a huge family, saying: “I think it's just that you know or you don't possibly you can't possibly pay for all of those children.

"I think that people don't kind of realise that we don't just have the bakery we have like obviously we have YouTube and the TV program and there's all different kinds you know it's not just one income there.”

Sue and Noel are parents Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 21, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

Radfords deny spoiling their kids

In the same interview, Noel then went on to open up about how they manage to spend enough time with each of their kids as he added: “We spread our time with all the kids. We know it's never so much one-on-one because they don't generally want that themselves you know.

“They'll be two or three of them all sat with us and just doing you know drawing or colouring or cooking whatever.”

So how do the Radfords make their money? Well, they get most of their income from the family pie business.

The Radford Pie Company is located near their family home in Lancashire, with Noel working as a professional baker for 25 years.

Sue also oversees all the orders coming in and acts as 'chief taste tester', while daughter Chloe has also worked in the bakery shop for five years.

The Radfords have previously been criticised. Picture: Instagram

The couple also earn through brand partnerships on social media and have more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 500k followers on Instagram, as well as starring in their TV show 22 Kids and Counting.

When previously criticised for spending money on their kids, Sue hit back: “We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other 'influencers'.

"I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business."