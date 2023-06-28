Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford has hit back at followers who asked if her children are 'spoilt' in a new YouTube video.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has hit back at criticism over the way she raises her children.

The mum of Britain’s biggest family often shares updates on her life with her husband Noel and their brood of children.

But during a recent Q&A, the couple were forced to refute claims their kids are spoiled after taking them on various holidays this year.

"I don't think we spoil our kids," said Sue, continuing: “I think that we try and give them a good life.

Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World. Picture: Instagram

"I don't feel like we spoil them like they don't get gifts all the time.

"They get gifts when it's their birthday and Christmas but they certainly don't get gifts all the time."

Sue and Noel surprised their kids with an incredible trip to Disney World in Florida earlier this year, while they often go on weekends away in their campervan.

Meanwhile, the family previously revealed they spend a whopping £6,000 a year on birthday presents for their kids.

Sue Radford on a trip to New York in December. Picture: Instagram

On a previous episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Sue and Noel were seen celebrating their daughter Ellie’s 16th birthday.

Creating a beautiful day for Ellie and her friends, Sue set up a teepee in the garden of their Morecambe mansion, as well as an arch of balloons.

Talking to the camera, Sue explained: “She’s going to have a sleepover with a few friends, we are going to have a projector so she can watch some movies, they are going to go in the hot tub I think.

“This isn’t what we do every time, but for their 16th, 18th and 21st, we always go a little bit more.

“A lot of planning goes into their birthdays, they are really important to us, we always like to make them really special.”

The Radfords have health update for Tillie

Noel added: “We have 21 birthdays a year, that's £200 or £300, that’s between £5-6,000, why do we work things out like this? It’s just depressing!”

The pair also previously admitted they have spent almost £100,000 over the years on the kids’ birthdays.

Noel told fans: "We’ve probably spent somewhere between £70,000 and £90,000 on birthday presents since Chris was born."