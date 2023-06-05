Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys family holiday without daughter Millie as she prepares to give birth

Sue Radford enjoyed her holiday while her pregnant daughter Millie shared a snap from her delivery room last week.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoyed a half term holiday with her huge family this half term.

The mother of Britain’s biggest family took a trip to Perranporth in Cornwall with some of her children before the kids headed back to school today.

In one photo she could be seen putting her feet up and enjoying a cocktail with daughter Aimee with a sea view.

In another photo, her older kids could be seen enjoying playing with Aqua Jets in the lazy river.

They also recently visited the county's iconic Eden Project and explored Biomes that simulate a rainforest environment.

Meanwhile, one of her daughter’s Millie Radford stayed behind back in Morecambe as she prepares to welcome her daughter.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, she she shared a snap from her delivery room as ahead of her third child.

This comes after the family had a row earlier this year when Sue and her husband Noel reportedly didn’t invite Millie on one of their trips to Disney World.

In April, Millie responded to a video Sue had shared, which showed her and Noel surprising some of their grandchildren with a holiday to Florida.

Over a screenshot of the video, Millie wrote: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece."

Millie went on to accuse Sue and Noel of leaving her children - Ophelia and Chester - out of the trip despite them being featured on their reality show.

She continued: "I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there.”

Sue and Noel didn't respond to the post and Millie later deleted it.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 21, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.