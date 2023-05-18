Mum-of-22 Sue Radford defends holidays in sweet tribute to her late dad

18 May 2023, 12:50

Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad
Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mum of Britain's biggest family Sue Radford has shared a sweet message about her late dad in Instagram.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has paid an emotional tribute to her late dad on Instagram four years after his death.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family lost her dad to cancer back in 2019 and said in a post that this ‘changed her mindset’.

Talking to her 500,000 followers, Sue said: “4 years today that my dad passed away, in some ways it feels like such a long time and in others it feels like yesterday.

“I think since losing my dad to cancer my whole mindset changed and you realise that you get one life and you should live it how you want to live it.”

Sue Radford has shared a picture of her late dad
Sue Radford has shared a picture of her late dad. Picture: Instagram

Sue shares her 22 children with husband Noel, with the family living together in an eight bedroom former care home in Morecambe.

She added: “And if you want to book that holiday, book it, if you want to buy that car, buy it, if you want to go travelling, do it, because we do only get one life. Live it to the fullest.”

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 21, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

Sue Radford recently went to Disney with her family
Sue Radford recently went to Disney with her family. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, the couple very generously took 18 of their kids and grandkids on holiday, with the family exploring the various park attractions and spending time on the beach.

Flights to Orlando start at around £450 per person, while tickets to Disney World average at around £500 per person for seven days. This means all the tickets would have cost around £10,000.

When fans asked whether the family had got their trip free, Sue revealed she paid for the whole thing herself.

When one fan said: "Did Tui let you have holiday for free? For sure you ain't paid!" Sue responded: "Definitely not no, we paid for the whole trip."

Radfords reflect on Florida holiday as they wrap up trip

Someone else asked: "Where did the money come from to pay for this holiday?”, with Sue responding with nine yawning emojis and adding: "Really?."

When a third person asked: "Was any part of the holiday gifted." Sue responded once again: "No we paid for our holiday.

The family make most of their money through their pie shop business and social media deals.

