Millie Radford posts cryptic message about 'hard times' after row with mum Sue

12 May 2023, 10:39

Millie Radford reveals she's pregnant

22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford has shared a cryptic message after announcing her pregnancy.

Last month mum-of-22 Sue Radford found herself in a very public row with her daughter Millie Radford.

After Sue and her husband Noel recently surprised some of their kids and grandkids with an incredible trip to Florida, Millie accused the couple of not inviting her.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

Now, the 22-year-old has reposted a picture with a very cryptic message about ‘hard times’.

Sue Radford has been accused of 'making money' from her grandchildren
Sue Radford has been accused of 'making money' from her grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

The illustration - which was originally made by Instagram account @selfcare.recipe - features cute images alongside the heading 'Keep people in your life who...'

It includes people who 'celebrate your good news, reciprocate effort, show up during hard times and are willing to communicate.'

This comes after Millie recently announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 22 Kids and Counting star announced the amazing news with a video of her pregnancy scan, as well as the gender reveal.

In the clip, Millie, her boyfriend and two children - Ophelia and Chester - can be seen being showered in pink on the beach.

She wrote: “One more to love and adore 👶🏻 baby No3 is💗💙.”

This comes after Sue and Noel shared videos surprising their family with the luxury trip to Florida last month.

But after seeing the video, 22-year-old Millie took a screenshot and shared it on her own Instagram Story.

She said at the time: "I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there.”

Radfords reflect on Florida holiday as they wrap up trip

Millie left the message on her social media for an hour while her parents flew to America, before deleting it.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Christopher, Sophie, Chloe, Daniel, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Casper, Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Bonnie and Heidi.

They also already have 13 grandchildren, Daisy, Ayprill and Leo, who are their daughter Sophie’s kids.

Jacob, Maisie and Oaklyn who belong to their son Christopher, and Ophelia and Chester who are Millie’s other little ones.

Chloe and her boyfriend Jake welcomed their daughter Mila last year, while Christopher's partner Nicole also has four children of her own; Bailey, Ethan, Albie and Tobie.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

Gino D'Acampo exposed the This Morning chef live on air

This Morning chef who secretly cooks all the dishes finally exposed live on air

Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield breaks silence over Holly Willoughby tension and says it 'hasn't been easy'
Eurovision stage alongside previous UK winners including Katrina and the Waves and Lulu

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest? Full list of former winners

Trending on Heart

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Lifestyle

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years

Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

Lifestyle

A vet has revealed why you should never let your dog in the toilet

Vet warns letting dogs into your bathroom could be 'fatal'

Lifestyle

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Lifestyle

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro, 79, becomes dad to his seventh child and shares first photo

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

News

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Here's what we're trying and buying in May

May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Shopping

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Eurovision spelled out on a green back drop with a picture of Mae Muller performing

When is the Eurovision final 2023? Date, time and how long it's on for?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship