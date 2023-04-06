Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's luxurious Florida holiday as she ignores family drama

6 April 2023, 07:45 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 08:15

Britain's biggest family were caught up in drama this week as Sue Radford was accused of 'using her grandkids to make money'.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has jetted off on holiday to Florida after her daughter Millie shared a scathing post.

Millie hit headlines when she accused her mum of ‘using her grandchildren to make money’ in a message on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a clip of Sue surprising some of her grandchildren with the trip to Florida, she criticised her mum for not including her own children Ophelia and Chester.

Over the top of it she wrote: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

Sue Radford has been accused of 'making money' from her grandchildren
Sue Radford has been accused of 'making money' from her grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

She added: "I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting. Not a single sight viewing of the rest in there,” before deleting the message off her social media.

Despite the drama, Sue has completely ignored the comments on social media and has instead been enjoying her holiday with her family.

Sue Radford has shared photos from her holiday
Sue Radford has shared photos from her holiday. Picture: Instagram

She started out by sharing a video of an alligator in the water outside their villa, as well as a smiling selfie in the sun.

"Just sat watching the kids having fun in the pool before heading out for the day," Sue told her followers.

In another video, the family could be seen driving to Walt Disney World before arriving and Sue writing: “It’s good to be back.”

More clips showed Sue driving in a bumper car with her kids, before stopping for a selfie outside the Magic Kingdom.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has shared photos from Florida with her kids
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has shared photos from Florida with her kids. Picture: Instagram
Sue Radford has shared photos from Disney World
Sue Radford has shared photos from Disney World. Picture: Instagram

Another shot sees the whole family posing together wearing their Mickey Mouse T-shirts.

Flights to Orlando start at around £450 per person, with 23 of the Radfords seemingly going on the trip. Tickets to Disney World average at around £500 per person for seven days.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

They are also grandparents to Maisie and Jacob, who’s dad is their oldest son Chris, as well as Chloe's daughter Mila and four step-grandchildren.

