Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new car after terrifying crash

What car do the Radfords have? Mum Sue has shown off her expensive new hire car while her Porsche is repaired.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has had a tough time lately after she crashed her car in Morecambe last week.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family shared a photo from the scene involving a police car and a fire engine, but confirmed no one had been hurt.

"Everyone was ok. 'Not how I expected my day to go but thankfully everyone was ok," she said.

"The car isn't but it's only metal and can be sorted. So thankful I didn't have the kids in the car though. Also thank you to all who stopped to ask if I was ok."

Later in the week, Sue revealed her Porsche had been left undriveable with one of the rear wheels "facing inwards".

Luckily, she has now been given a brand new Audi to drive around while hers is getting fixed with Sue sharing a picture on Instagram.

“Hurray I’ve had my hire car delivered and our car is getting picked up on Monday and taken to Manchester,” she said, adding: “I’m so thankful things are now getting sorted.”

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

The news comes after the Radfords celebrated Sue's 48th birthday last week, showering her with messages and gifts.

Husband Noel shared a sweet throwback snap of his 48-year-old wife at the beach to Instagram as he wrote: “A big happy birthday to this beauty… we all love you sooooo much. Won’t say how old but still younger than me.”

Other messages included best wishes from Sue and husband Noel’s daughter Katie who described her mum as "my favourite lady ever" and doesn’t "look a day over 20".

Despite the reality TV star only being 48-years-old, her young daughter Bonnie also made a cheeky comment when she came running into the kitchen and asked her sister Ellie if ‘is Mummy 84?’.

As well as being made a slap up dinner by her kids, the lucky mum was also gifted a huge birthday cake and finished the night in the hot tub, before watching Benidorm and eating chocolate in bed.