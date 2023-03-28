Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new car after terrifying crash

28 March 2023, 08:02

Sue Radford has shown off her hire car after a crash last week
Sue Radford has shown off her hire car after a crash last week. Picture: Instagram

What car do the Radfords have? Mum Sue has shown off her expensive new hire car while her Porsche is repaired.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has had a tough time lately after she crashed her car in Morecambe last week.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family shared a photo from the scene involving a police car and a fire engine, but confirmed no one had been hurt.

"Everyone was ok. 'Not how I expected my day to go but thankfully everyone was ok," she said.

"The car isn't but it's only metal and can be sorted. So thankful I didn't have the kids in the car though. Also thank you to all who stopped to ask if I was ok."

Sue Radford showed off her new car on Instagram
Sue Radford showed off her new car on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Later in the week, Sue revealed her Porsche had been left undriveable with one of the rear wheels "facing inwards".

Luckily, she has now been given a brand new Audi to drive around while hers is getting fixed with Sue sharing a picture on Instagram.

“Hurray I’ve had my hire car delivered and our car is getting picked up on Monday and taken to Manchester,” she said, adding: “I’m so thankful things are now getting sorted.”

Sue Radford celebrated her birthday with a huge cake from her kids
Sue Radford celebrated her birthday with a huge cake from her kids. Picture: Instagram

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

The news comes after the Radfords celebrated Sue's 48th birthday last week, showering her with messages and gifts.

Husband Noel shared a sweet throwback snap of his 48-year-old wife at the beach to Instagram as he wrote: “A big happy birthday to this beauty… we all love you sooooo much. Won’t say how old but still younger than me.”

Other messages included best wishes from Sue and husband Noel’s daughter Katie who described her mum as "my favourite lady ever" and doesn’t "look a day over 20".

Despite the reality TV star only being 48-years-old, her young daughter Bonnie also made a cheeky comment when she came running into the kitchen and asked her sister Ellie if ‘is Mummy 84?’.

As well as being made a slap up dinner by her kids, the lucky mum was also gifted a huge birthday cake and finished the night in the hot tub, before watching Benidorm and eating chocolate in bed.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Emmerdale's Scott Windsor was played by Ben Freeman

What happened to Scott Windsor in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Melissa and Josh had a rough ride on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Melissa Sheppard defended by ex-husband Josh White after backlash

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today and has he left?

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has confirmed she'd single

Alison Hammond opens up about dating after ‘split’ from boyfriend of two years

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae admits she is 'struggling and overwhelmed' in emotional parenting update

Molly-Mae admits she is 'struggling and overwhelmed' in emotional parenting update

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Teacher praised for genius chart which helps kids open up about feelings

Teacher praised for genius chart which helps kids open up about feelings

Parenting

Tahnee realised she was related to Ollie on MAFS Australia

Shock moment MAFS Australia star Tahnee realises she's related to husband Ollie

TV & Movies

A woman passed her driving test after 960 goes

Woman passes her driving test on her 960th attempt after spending £11,000

Lifestyle

Linda Nolan shares tragic news cancer has spread to her brain

Linda Nolan shares tragic news cancer has spread to her brain

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral navy midi dress from Phase Eight

Celebrities

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity South Africa full line up revealed with Joe Swash 'missing'

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal applications are now open

Deal or No Deal to return with Stephen Mulhern as host seven years after it was axed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

TV & Movies

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Lifestyle

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Lifestyle