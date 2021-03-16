Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks viewers as she admits to doing six loads of washing a day for ‘lazy’ kids

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has revealed the huge amount of laundry she does per day.

Sue Radford has said she feels like ‘Cinderella’ while clearing up after her children.

The mum-of-22 admitted to doing 40 tonnes of laundry a year, with her teenagers creating the most mess.

Speaking on the last episode of 22 Kids and Counting on Monday evening, Sue said: “Recently everything is upside down and it’s really driving me crazy.

“What is it with teenagers getting dressed and changed a few times a day their clothes aren’t even dirty and they just shove them in the wash?

“I feel like I am definitely outnumbered with the teens, there is a lot of them in the house.

Sue Radford called her teenagers 'lazy'. Picture: Channel 5

“They are just so lazy, they don’t do anything, nothing to help.

“I feel like Cinderella. I just need to get out. Hopefully when I get back it’ll all be done. I resign, get me out of here!”

Despite investing in an 18kg industrial-sized washing machine for the basement of her 10 bed home, Sue can still end up doing six loads a day.

She said: "If I could say the one thing that really does drive me insane in this house, it’s got to be the laundry.

“An average day, I can be doing four to five loads of washing. It's never-ending."

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie who was born in April.

And with so many children to feed, Sue previously revealed that their weekly food bill has doubled during lockdown, with the kids getting through £400 worth of food.

Admitting they are ‘eating her out of house and home’, Sue said the family goes through 16 pints of milk and four loaves of bread a day.

They also make their way through 80 yogurts, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls in a week.

The mum added that if she were cooking sausages for her children, she will need to buy 56 to feed everyone.

