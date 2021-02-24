Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she’s spent £90k on kids’ birthday presents

24 February 2021, 11:03

Heart reporter

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford have said they spend around £350 on each of their children's birthdays.

While all children’s birthdays can get expensive, Sue and Noel Radford have admitted to spending a whopping £90k on their kids’ big days.

The couple hit our screens again this week on their new Channel 5 documentary series 22 Kids and Counting, which followed their lives during lockdown.

And during the show, Sue and Noel were seen preparing to celebrate their daughter Phoebe’s fourth birthday.

Noel can be seen telling the camera: "It’s Phoebe’s birthday and she’s four-years-old. That’s gone really quick."

Sue admitted: "I think we’ve had about 288 birthdays. That’s a lot of birthdays!"

"That’s a lot of wrapping of presents. That’s a lot of finding all of the presents.

"Even though we have a lot of birthdays throughout the year, we always make sure that the kids have their special day."

Dad Noel then added: "They shouldn’t be treated any differently, even if you have one or two kids, you should make them feel as normal as possible and you know, they are loved and wanted."

The Radfords spent £350 on Phoebe's birthday
The Radfords spent £350 on Phoebe's birthday. Picture: Channel 5

As viewers were shown little Phoebe opening her birthday presents in the lounge, a voiceover said: "Today’s main present cost £130, with the total spend close to £350."

Noel added: "We’ve probably spent somewhere between £70,000 and £90,000 on birthday presents since Chris was born."

To which Sue replied: "That’s an insane amount of money isn’t it? And that’s not even including Christmas!"

And viewers at home were shocked by the revelation, as one wrote on Twitter: “22 birthdays in 12 months AND Christmas!! Oh lord #22kidsandcounting."

The Radfords have 22 children in total after Sue gave birth to their youngest child Heidi on April 3, 2020.

Their other kids include Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie 18 months and one-year-old Bonnie.

The two eldest children no longer live at home and they are also grandparents to Sophie’s three children.

Their daughter Millie also welcomed their fourth grandchild in September, little Ophelia Radford.

