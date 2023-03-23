Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

23 March 2023, 12:12 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 15:48

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

'Inspirational' mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrated her birthday with lots of presents and beautiful dinner prepared by her kids.

'Inspirational' Sue Radford celebrates her birthday as kids joke she doesn't 'look a day over 20'
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been well and truly spoiled on her birthday this year, receiving bouquets of flowers, jewellery and dinner cooked by her kids.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family took to her Instagram stories to show off all her lovely cards and gifts on her big day.

Messages included best wishes from Sue and husband Noel’s daughter Katie who described her mum as "my favourite lady ever" and doesn’t "look a day over 20".

Despite the reality TV star only being 48-years-old, her young daughter Bonnie also made a cheeky comment when she came running into the kitchen and asked her sister Ellie if ‘is Mummy 84?’.

Sue Radford was treated to jewellery on her birthday
Sue Radford was treated to jewellery on her birthday. Picture: Instagram
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford received huge flowers on her birthday
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford received huge flowers on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Luckily, Sue took it in jest when she responded ‘I feel it darling but I’m not quite 84 yet…’

Sue also thanked PR management company, S-Creative, who had sent Sue a stunning bouquet of flowers and called her a "super mum".

Another company showered Sue with jewellery, which she also shared on her Instagram stories, while her children made her a delicious dinner of burgers.

If that wasn’t special enough, she was also gifted a huge birthday cake and finished the night in the hot tub, before watching Benidorm and eating chocolate in bed.

Sue Radford celebrated her birthday with a huge cake from her kids
Sue Radford celebrated her birthday with a huge cake from her kids. Picture: Instagram
Sue Radford's children made her dinner on her birthday
Sue Radford's children made her dinner on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Tributing his wife, Sue's husband Noel, 52, posted a sweet throwback snap at the beach as he wrote: “A big happy birthday to this beauty. We all love you sooooo much.

“Won’t say how old but still younger than me.”

The couple are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

Unfortunately, Sue was involved in a terrible car crash this week which has left her family motor destroyed.

Sue Radford has shared a photo from her car crash
Sue Radford has shared a photo from her car crash. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she told her 500,000 followers: "Everyone was ok. 'Not how I expected my day to go but thankfully everyone was ok.

''The car isn't but it's only metal and can be sorted,'' the mum-of-22 wrote in the story posted on the family's social media account.

"So thankful I didn't have the kids in the car though. Also thank you to all who stopped to ask if I was ok.''

She has since given an update, saying she is now driving the family caravan around as her car is ‘undrivable’ and ‘not safe to drive’.

