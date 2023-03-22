Mum-of-22 Sue Radford involved in shock crash leaving family car destroyed

Sue Radford crashed her car this week. Picture: Channel 5/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The mum of Britain's biggest family, Sue Radford, has shared a photo of the street with a police van and a fire engine.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been caught in a crash this week, leaving her family car completely destroyed.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family shared a photo from the scene, but confirmed no one had been hurt.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sue told her 50,000 followers that her vehicle was badly damaged, but didn’t explain what actually happened.

The photo saw a police van and a fire engine in the background, with Sue adding she was "so grateful" no children were in the car.

Sue Radford has shared a photo from her car crash. Picture: Instagram

"Everyone was ok. 'Not how I expected my day to go but thankfully everyone was ok," she said.

"The car isn't but it's only metal and can be sorted. So thankful I didn't have the kids in the car though. Also thank you to all who stopped to ask if I was ok."

This comes after Sue and her husband Noel - who are the stars of Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting - would be taking a break from filming.

The couple are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

Ahead of filming a fourth series of their show, Sue said: "We just want to say a huge thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown throughout our series, we truly appreciate each and every comment and message we’ve received so thank you.

"So chuffed to say our programme was no.1 on ch5 most Sundays and doing really well on my5 every week with it being the most watched programme on my5.

"We are currently having a well earned little break from filming before heading into filming series 4 which we are very excited about."

Sue Radford was caught in a horror car crash. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to share their support with the family, with one person writing: "Loved the episode in town with your bridesmaids, and remembering the shop! Your drive over Kirkbarrow in the camper - you've done so well, be proud!"

Someone else said: "You are incredible. Excited to see what the next series has in store."

"Great family - will miss not seeing you all every week,” a third added.