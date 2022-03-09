Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at trolls who criticise her spending

9 March 2022, 11:15

Sue Radford has hit back at trolls who slammed her spending, saying she 'works hard' to support her 22 children.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has hit back at cruel trolls who criticised her spending, saying she 'works hard' to support her kids.

Sue and her husband Noel are from Britain's biggest family, and they recently welcomed another member after their daughter Millie, 20, gave birth to baby Chester.

The Radfords have their own Channel 5 show
The Radfords have their own Channel 5 show. Picture: Channel 5

The couple own a bakery, and also feature in Channel 5 documentary 22 Kids and Counting.

Despite this, they have still been under fire for their spending habits - and Sue has now hit back at this criticism.

"At the end of the day, it's our money," she told Femail. "We work really hard for what we have and if we want to spend it on whatever we want to spend it on, we will."

She added: "I don't really think it's anybody's business what anybody chooses to spend their money on when it's their money and they've worked for that money."

Her words come after she was slammed online for a video revealing that her kids had a slightly pricey new mattress.

The cruel comment read: "Disgusting waste of money, you should remember where you came from and start giving back instead of flaunting your 'wealth.'

Sue Radford recently welcomed another grandchild
Sue Radford recently welcomed another grandchild. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

"Are people so blind not to see that you’ve taken advantage of freebies, cause no amount of pies would be enough to cover the expensive items you’ve been bragging about."

At the time, Sue hit back, saying: "Oh I do, we’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now."

"I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other ‘influencers.'

"I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business."

