Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

Sue Radford has opened up about the terrifying moment she lost her two youngest children at a theme park.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faced every parent's worst nightmare when two of her children went missing at a theme park.

In the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Britain's biggest family were seen visiting Alton Towers over the summer.

But disaster struck when Sue and her husband Noel lost track of their youngest kids, Hallie, 6, and Phoebe, 5.

After the family enjoyed a family game of crazy golf, they were walking to the other side of the park when they noticed Hallie and Phoebe were missing.

Noel and Sue lost two of their children at a Theme Park. Picture: Channel 5

In a state of panic, Noel and Katie went on the hunt for the girls, while Sue looked increasingly stressed as she waited with the other kids.

Sue could be heard on the phone to Noel asking: "Have you got them?", to which he explained they hadn't found the little ones.

The film crew even put down their cameras to help join the search before they finally found them.

Noel told the camera: "Going out with a family the size of ours, it is quite difficult just getting everyone organised and keeping track of where everybody is all the time.

"It's really difficult sometimes, especially if you're in an area where it's busy, like a theme park."

Noel and Sue Radford have 22 children. Picture: Instagram

Sue said: "If you lose a child it is the most scary situation any parent can be in. It's just an absolute nightmare."

Noel added: "Even just one minute feels like an hour, you're just panicking.

"It was scary. We've never ever lost the kids. It was a scary thing.

"Once we got them back it was a massive relief. But I think they were just as scared of losing mum and dad as we were of losing them."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.