Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

24 February 2022, 11:04

Sue Radford has opened up about the terrifying moment she lost her two youngest children at a theme park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faced every parent's worst nightmare when two of her children went missing at a theme park.

In the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Britain's biggest family were seen visiting Alton Towers over the summer.

But disaster struck when Sue and her husband Noel lost track of their youngest kids, Hallie, 6, and Phoebe, 5.

After the family enjoyed a family game of crazy golf, they were walking to the other side of the park when they noticed Hallie and Phoebe were missing.

Noel and Sue lost two of their children at a Theme Park
Noel and Sue lost two of their children at a Theme Park. Picture: Channel 5

In a state of panic, Noel and Katie went on the hunt for the girls, while Sue looked increasingly stressed as she waited with the other kids.

Sue could be heard on the phone to Noel asking: "Have you got them?", to which he explained they hadn't found the little ones.

The film crew even put down their cameras to help join the search before they finally found them.

Noel told the camera: "Going out with a family the size of ours, it is quite difficult just getting everyone organised and keeping track of where everybody is all the time.

"It's really difficult sometimes, especially if you're in an area where it's busy, like a theme park."

Noel and Sue Radford have 22 children
Noel and Sue Radford have 22 children. Picture: Instagram

Sue said: "If you lose a child it is the most scary situation any parent can be in. It's just an absolute nightmare."

Noel added: "Even just one minute feels like an hour, you're just panicking.

"It was scary. We've never ever lost the kids. It was a scary thing.

"Once we got them back it was a massive relief. But I think they were just as scared of losing mum and dad as we were of losing them."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?
Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Celebrities

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes
Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

Trending on Heart

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Lifestyle

Anna Karen starred as Aunt Sal in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Anna Karen's career

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role
Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, 85, dies in house fire

Celebrities

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner

Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

Celebrities

Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show
Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite

Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from the high street

Celebrities

Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role
Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?