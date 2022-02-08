Mum-of-22 Sue Radford plans to build new home as family outgrows 10 bed mansion

The Radford family are set to build a new house for their 22 children after getting too big for their Morecambe mansion.

The Radfords are planning to move out of their ten bed mansion into a brand new house soon.

Britain’s biggest family currently live in a former care home in Morecambe, and have spent thousands renovating it over the past year.

But mum-of-22 Sue recently revealed the family are set to build their own home from scratch.

Sue Radford currently lives in a 10-bed former care home. Picture: Channel 5

Speaking on the family YouTube account, dad Noel said: “We are trying our best to find a plot so we can build our own house.

“We have found four so far, three of them have sold and the other one we will find out on Monday if that one sold, so fingers crossed.”

He went on: “We’re only ever going to build this one house so it’s got to be right”

The couple are looking for a plot within half an hour’s distance of their current home, and for land that has already been granted planning permission.

Noel continued: “We want to find somewhere that’s got not a lot of land but enough.

"We want about an acre so we can build a big-ish house for us all but we also want there to be plenty of air so that the kids can get out and play.”

Sue added: “It’s so hard to find land that’s available and in the right location of where you want it.

“We want the kids to have their own space, it needs to be bigger basically, we’ve grown out of this house.”

The couple are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Sue and Noel Radford recently renovated their mansion. Picture: Instagram

Mum Sue went on to say they want it to be ‘super private’ and ‘out in the middle of nowhere’.

Noel explained that while they probably couldn’t build a place with 14 bedrooms, they would want a minimum of 10.

These would be ‘a lot bigger' than their current rooms, while they would also plan for a games room for the kids.

"Obviously you guys will be coming along with us," Sue added, "so hopefully, fingers very tightly crossed, that we can actually find a plot of land that we really like in the right location and that we can buy."