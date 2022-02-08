Mum-of-22 Sue Radford plans to build new home as family outgrows 10 bed mansion

8 February 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 12:39

The Radford family are set to build a new house for their 22 children after getting too big for their Morecambe mansion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Radfords are planning to move out of their ten bed mansion into a brand new house soon.

Britain’s biggest family currently live in a former care home in Morecambe, and have spent thousands renovating it over the past year.

But mum-of-22 Sue recently revealed the family are set to build their own home from scratch.

Sue Radford currently lives in a 10-bed former care home
Sue Radford currently lives in a 10-bed former care home. Picture: Channel 5

Speaking on the family YouTube account, dad Noel said: “We are trying our best to find a plot so we can build our own house.

“We have found four so far, three of them have sold and the other one we will find out on Monday if that one sold, so fingers crossed.”

He went on: “We’re only ever going to build this one house so it’s got to be right”

The couple are looking for a plot within half an hour’s distance of their current home, and for land that has already been granted planning permission.

Noel continued: “We want to find somewhere that’s got not a lot of land but enough.

"We want about an acre so we can build a big-ish house for us all but we also want there to be plenty of air so that the kids can get out and play.”

Sue added: “It’s so hard to find land that’s available and in the right location of where you want it.

“We want the kids to have their own space, it needs to be bigger basically, we’ve grown out of this house.”

The couple are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Sue and Noel Radford recently renovated their mansion
Sue and Noel Radford recently renovated their mansion. Picture: Instagram

Mum Sue went on to say they want it to be ‘super private’ and ‘out in the middle of nowhere’.

Noel explained that while they probably couldn’t build a place with 14 bedrooms, they would want a minimum of 10.

These would be ‘a lot bigger' than their current rooms, while they would also plan for a games room for the kids.

"Obviously you guys will be coming along with us," Sue added, "so hopefully, fingers very tightly crossed, that we can actually find a plot of land that we really like in the right location and that we can buy."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black skirt and red jumper

Celebrities

Sammy Winward left Emmerdale seven years ago

Inside Emmerdale star Sammy Winward's life seven years after leaving soap
Masked Singer fans think Panda said her name live on air

Masked Singer fans convinced Panda accidentally said her name live on air
Michelle Williams speaks to Dev

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams Masked Singer wants to keep wearing Rockhopper's outfits
No Return was filmed in Spain

Where was No Return filmed? Locations in Spain and Manchester revealed

Trending on Heart

A company is taking their employees on holiday

UK company is taking all its employees on a fully-paid holiday

Lifestyle

Pluto is looking for his forever home after 11 years at a rescue centre

'World's loneliest dog' still searching for forever home after 11 years at rescue centre

Lifestyle

Snow is set to fall in the UK next week

UK weather: New map shows Britain to be hit by 30cm of snow next week

News

Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic message about his split from Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares cryptic message about shock split

Celebrities

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge
No Return episode guide

No Return episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when is it on?
Is No Return a true story? Here's what we know...

Is ITV’s No Return based on a true story?

Louis Ashbourne Serkis is starring in ITV's No Return

No Return cast: How old is Louis Ashbourne Serkis and who are his famous parents?
Chloe is airing throughout February

Chloe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the BBC drama and when is it next on?
Aled Jones reveals secrets from the Masked Singer

Aled Jones shares secrets from the Masked Singer after Traffic Cone reveal
Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house

Kirstie Allsopp says youngsters can afford a house if they give up Netflix, coffee and the gym

Celebrities

Here's where BBC's Chloe was filmed

Where is Chloe filmed? Locations around Bristol revealed

The full cast list for Chloe revealed

Chloe cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?
All of these pink wines are perfect for a February 14th toast

Valentine's Day 2022: Boozy gifts and bottles of fizz for gifting and cocktail ideas

Lifestyle

Andrew Burt starred in Emmerdale

Why did Andrew Burt leave Emmerdale?