Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school. Picture: Channel 5/ The Radfords - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Sue and Noel Radford have admitted to being worried about their son as they fear his troubles at school will effect his life.

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford have shared concerns for their 14-year-old son Josh.

In a recent episode of their Channel 5 reality TV show 22 Kids and Counting, the couple express worries that due to Josh's troubles at school he will go down the wrong path.

During the episode, Noel can be seen getting a call from Josh's school while at work, telling the cameras: "When I'm at work and I see a no caller ID, I just think: 'Oh, what has Josh done now?'

"And it's generally: 'We're having to put Josh in impact today'. They go to a room where there's other kids there who have been sent to impact. And you're just sat on your own, learning on your own."

Sue Radford has admitted she has never been this worried for one of her children before. Picture: Channel 5/ The Radfords - Instagram

Sue admitted that she's never been so worried about one of her children before.

"The thing that worries me the most about him going in impact all the time is that, you know, he's rubbing shoulders with the wrong crowd", Sue explains: "I don't really know what to do about Josh."

Noel said that he was worried about Josh "getting mixed up with the wrong group of kids" and that out of school they could be "doing things they shouldn't be."

“I worry about him getting into drugs and knife crime and stuff like that", he added.

Josh is one of Sue and Noel Radford's 22 children. Picture: Instagram/ The Radfords

In the episode, Sue and Noel decide to talk to Josh, where they tell him: “We’re getting quite worried that you’re being influenced by friends and stuff like that.”

Sue added: “I’m just worried that you’re getting influenced by the wrong people and you need to start knuckling down and thinking about where you’re going in life.”

The parents decide to take Josh and the rest of the family on an adventure trip to France where, while chatting one-on-one, Noel tells Josh: "You've got to knuckle down and get your education, rather than dossing about."

He goes on: “There’s two paths in life, you can go the right way or the wrong way. The wrong way seems more of a laugh, but you’ve got your whole life ahead of you and it’s not always going to be like that.

“Make the right choices while you’re young and everything will be better when you’re older.”

Josh appeared to have taken the conversations well, saying: "I’ve started to realise how much we rely on our dad. I think it’ll be a good thing if I grow up to be like my dad.”

Read more: