Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks around £450,000 houses for her family in Florida

31 January 2023, 07:47 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 08:06

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue and Noel Radford were seen scrolling through listings for houses in Florida as they consider moving their 22 children abroad.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is considering moving to Florida with her family in the latest episode of her Channel 5 show, 22 Kids and Counting.

Sue and her husband Noel currently live in a 10-bed former care home in Morecambe, but with their family growing up fast, they’re looking for something bigger.

And in an attempt to get more for their money, the parents decided to take a trip to Florida to check out the housing market there.

After looking up some properties online, which cost up to $550,000 (£450,000), Sue told Noel: "I think we should move to Florida."

Sue Radford looked through properties in Florida
Sue Radford looked through properties in Florida. Picture: Channel 5/YouTube

Noel replied: "Florida?" before Sue said: "Yeah, what do you think?"

While scrolling through house sale listings, Noel admitted: "That's massive. Look at the price for that.

"I tell you something Sue, you're right. You seem to get a lot more for your money than you do here.”

Speaking to the camera, she then explained: "Florida might seem like a random place to go.

"But we love going to Florida on holiday it's our favourite place to go. The kids love it, the weather is amazing and we just think could this be the place for us?"

Elsewhere in the episode, Sue and some of her children can then be seen travelling across the world to look round some houses.

And the family definitely wouldn’t be low on space, as some of the properties have as many as 12 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms.

“First impressions, very nice, bigger than we thought,” Noel said while checking out one of the houses.

Thinking about her life in Florida, Sue added: “Two dishwashers, two fridge freezers, two washing machines, two dryers and 12 bedrooms, so it is really good.

Sue Radford looked at a property with a swimming pool
Sue Radford looked at a property with a swimming pool. Picture: Channel 5/YouTube

“This would be perfect for us.”

As they went to check out another property, it had a stunning pool, a cinema room for all the children to enjoy and a games room complete with a snooker table.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

