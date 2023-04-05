Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter accuses her of 'making money out of grandkids'

Sue Radford's daughter has hit out at her on social media. Picture: Instagram

Millie Radford shared a statement about her parents Sue and Noel in a recent social media video.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been criticised by her daughter Millie in an Instagram post, who accused her of ‘making money’ from her grandchildren.

The drama started when Sue and her husband Noel recently surprised some of their kids and grandkids with an incredible trip to Florida.

In the video shared to Facebook, the parents of Britain’s biggest family were seen telling their grandchildren Daisy, Ayprill and Leo that they were taking them on holiday.

The three little ones belong to Noel and Sue’s second oldest child Sophie and her husband Joe Broadley.

Sue Radford has been accused of 'making money' from her grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

Noel dressed up as Mickey Mouse to surprise the kids, with little Daisy bursting into tears.

But after seeing the video, 22-year-old Millie took a screenshot and shared it on her own Instagram Story.

Over the top of it she wrote: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

Millie then accused her mum and dad of leaving her children - Ophelia and Chester - out of the trip, despite them starring on the family’s reality show 22 Kids and Counting.

Sue Radford is a mum of 22 children. Picture: Instagram

She added: "I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there.”

Millie left the message on her social media for an hour while her parents flew to America, before deleting it.

Heart has reached out to the Radfords for comment.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

They are also grandparents to Maisie and Jacob, who’s dad is their oldest son Chris, as well as Chloe's daughter Mila and four step-grandchildren.

This comes after the Radfords issued a statement to fans, explaining they are taking a "well earned break" before filming the new series of 22 Kids and Counting.

They said: "We just want to say a huge thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown throughout our series, we truly appreciate each and every comment and message we’ve received so thank you.

"We are currently having a well earned little break from filming before heading into filming series 4 which we are very excited about."