Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her kids enjoy the sun in their ‘£15k pool’

31 May 2023, 10:33 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 10:48

Radford family enjoy the sunshine

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has been keeping her children entertained over the half term break.

As the weather finally heats up, mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been enjoying the sun in her garden.

Sue and her husband Noel live in a gorgeous 10 bedroom mansion in Morecambe, Lancashire along with their children.

Over lockdown, the couple spent a lot of time renovating their outdoor space and even had a hot tub craned in.

Taking to Instagram, Sue shared several videos of her kids in the pool during the half-term break.

Sue Radford shared videos of her kids in the pool
Sue Radford shared videos of her kids in the pool. Picture: Instagram

"Don't think they're getting out of this pool today!,” she said as her youngest daughter Heidi was given a swimming lesson by her older sister.

From The Hot Tub Superstore, the pool is thought to be one of the larger range which are on sale between £15,000 and £27,000.

Elsewhere in the garden, the family has a DIY bar which Noel built himself as well as a pizza oven which is worth £499 from Aldi.

Sue Radford is on holiday again
Sue Radford is on holiday again. Picture: Instagram

The garden also features beautiful outdoor furniture including an eight-seater rattan table and chairs and sofa.

This comes as Sue took her kids on holiday for the half term and shared sweet photos on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the matriarch of Britain’s biggest family told her followers: “Just an hour driving left, we set off at 9.30am this morning #holidays.”

She then showed snaps of her kids, including Bonnie, four, and grandson Leo, seven, playing mini golf in the sun.

Radfords reflect on Florida holiday as they wrap up trip

And after getting holiday fever, Sue has booked to take her family to Disney for a fifth time in just over a year.

The family visited Orlando last month in April during the kids’ Easter holidays and went to Disney in Florida in April 2022.

The whole family headed on another big trip to Florida last September, and popped across to Disneyland Paris in December.

In 2022, Sue enjoyed 11 holidays in total including a sun-soaked trip to the Maldives for her anniversary and a celebratory New York shopping spree.

