Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta

22 June 2023, 15:18

The Radfords show how they food-shop for 19 people

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford has unpacked her weekly shopping for her YouTube followers including a huge amount of food.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has revealed the contents of her staggering weekly shop from the supermarket.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family took to her YouTube channel on Wednesday as she unpacked her delivery.

And it’s no surprise that it takes a lot of food to feed the 17 children who currently live with her and husband Noel.

She started with 48 packets of crisps and dips to go with them, as well as 34 eggs and piles of pastries.

Sue Radford gets through four loaves of bread in a few days
Sue Radford gets through four loaves of bread in a few days. Picture: YouTube

Showing off litres of orange juice, Sue explained that the kids like to drink it every morning, so it wouldn’t last long.

Revealing that her older kids love pasta, she showed off two 3kg packets, as well as four jars of jam and chocolate spread.

Not stopping there, Sue revealed a whopping 12 packets of cheese, four loaves of bread, two big bags of chips and 32 chocolate bars for the kid’s lunches.

Talking to Noel behind the camera, Sue explained: “That will definitely not last us all week, we will have to do top ups of bread, milk, veggies and fruit.

“But the main bulk of that will last us around 5 days then we’ll have to do another big shop.”

Sue Radford has a lot of mouths to feed
Sue Radford has a lot of mouths to feed. Picture: Instagram

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 21, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

This comes after the couple previously admitted they spend over £400 a week on groceries for their children.

During an episode of 22 Kids And Counting which aired in 2021, Sue revealed that their weekly food bill has nearly doubled during lockdown as the children were constantly eating - going from £300 to £400.

She said at the time they had managed to go through 16 pints of milk and four loaves of bread a day, and each week they go through 80 yogurts, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls.

