Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home
4 July 2023, 11:08
Sue Radford has revealed her family do not have a cleaner and that housework often takes up most of her day.
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, has revealed she spends seven hours a day cleaning her family house.
The TV personality and YouTube star opened up about the hours she spends on housework, adding that the family do not have a cleaner.
Sue said that she often spends the entire time her children are at school cleaning their large Morecambe home, between 8:00am and 3:00pm.
She made this revelation in a recent Q&A on YouTube alongside her husband Noel Radford, who also admitted it is like a "full-time job".
During the video, one viewer asked Sue what her plans were for work after her youngest, Heidi, starts school.
“Once Heidi is in full-time school, will Sue work at the bakery?”, the viewer enquired.
Sue revealed that she did plan to return to work when Heidi starts school, but only part-time as "she has to clean the house".
Sue replied: “Yes, so Heidi is not going to start school until next September. Bonnie [second youngest] will go this September and Heidi will go the following September and then yes, I will be going back into work."
She added: “Although I find it really difficult because the house work this house has - it just takes me all day.”
Noel added: “That’s a full-time job in itself.”
Sue went on to explain: “I can start the housework in the morning, when the kids go to school, and I will not get that finished until I’m picking the kids up, at like 3pm.
“It’s really full on. So yes, the plan is to go back to work, but I don’t think I’ll do it every day. I think I’ll have some days off to catch up on the housework."
