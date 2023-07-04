Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home

4 July 2023, 11:08

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning her house
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning her house. Picture: Channel 5/ Instagram - The Radfords
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sue Radford has revealed her family do not have a cleaner and that housework often takes up most of her day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, has revealed she spends seven hours a day cleaning her family house.

The TV personality and YouTube star opened up about the hours she spends on housework, adding that the family do not have a cleaner.

Sue said that she often spends the entire time her children are at school cleaning their large Morecambe home, between 8:00am and 3:00pm.

She made this revelation in a recent Q&A on YouTube alongside her husband Noel Radford, who also admitted it is like a "full-time job".

Sue and Noel Radford are the proud parents to 22 children
Sue and Noel Radford are the proud parents to 22 children. Picture: Channel 5

During the video, one viewer asked Sue what her plans were for work after her youngest, Heidi, starts school.

“Once Heidi is in full-time school, will Sue work at the bakery?”, the viewer enquired.

Sue revealed that she did plan to return to work when Heidi starts school, but only part-time as "she has to clean the house".

Sue Radford said that it takes her seven hours to clean their large home
Sue Radford said that it takes her seven hours to clean their large home. Picture: Channel 5

Sue replied: “Yes, so Heidi is not going to start school until next September. Bonnie [second youngest] will go this September and Heidi will go the following September and then yes, I will be going back into work."

She added: “Although I find it really difficult because the house work this house has - it just takes me all day.”

Noel added: “That’s a full-time job in itself.”

Sue Radford said she'll return to work part-time when their youngest, Heidi, starts school
Sue Radford said she'll return to work part-time when their youngest, Heidi, starts school. Picture: Instagram/The Radfords

Sue went on to explain: “I can start the housework in the morning, when the kids go to school, and I will not get that finished until I’m picking the kids up, at like 3pm.

“It’s really full on. So yes, the plan is to go back to work, but I don’t think I’ll do it every day. I think I’ll have some days off to catch up on the housework."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry

Love Island Abi Morris: How does she know Prince William and Prince Harry?

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history

The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

TV & Movies

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Trending on Heart

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Lifestyle

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

TV & Movies

A man has revealed what the staff do with reserved

Moment hotel worker gets revenge on 'sunbed hoggers' at Majorca resort

Lifestyle

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed

ITV daytime star beats Holly Willoughby to become highest earner

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy via surrogacy

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Reformation

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her blue and white floral dress for £38

Celebrities

Jai Sharma's real mum and dad have been revealed

Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Teacher who avoided going to work for 20 years is fired

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle