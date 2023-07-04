Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home

By Alice Dear

Sue Radford has revealed her family do not have a cleaner and that housework often takes up most of her day.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, has revealed she spends seven hours a day cleaning her family house.

The TV personality and YouTube star opened up about the hours she spends on housework, adding that the family do not have a cleaner.

Sue said that she often spends the entire time her children are at school cleaning their large Morecambe home, between 8:00am and 3:00pm.

She made this revelation in a recent Q&A on YouTube alongside her husband Noel Radford, who also admitted it is like a "full-time job".

Sue and Noel Radford are the proud parents to 22 children. Picture: Channel 5

During the video, one viewer asked Sue what her plans were for work after her youngest, Heidi, starts school.

“Once Heidi is in full-time school, will Sue work at the bakery?”, the viewer enquired.

Sue revealed that she did plan to return to work when Heidi starts school, but only part-time as "she has to clean the house".

Sue Radford said that it takes her seven hours to clean their large home. Picture: Channel 5

Sue replied: “Yes, so Heidi is not going to start school until next September. Bonnie [second youngest] will go this September and Heidi will go the following September and then yes, I will be going back into work."

She added: “Although I find it really difficult because the house work this house has - it just takes me all day.”

Noel added: “That’s a full-time job in itself.”

Sue Radford said she'll return to work part-time when their youngest, Heidi, starts school. Picture: Instagram/The Radfords

Sue went on to explain: “I can start the housework in the morning, when the kids go to school, and I will not get that finished until I’m picking the kids up, at like 3pm.

“It’s really full on. So yes, the plan is to go back to work, but I don’t think I’ll do it every day. I think I’ll have some days off to catch up on the housework."

