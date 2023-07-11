Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s 17 holidays in two years including the Maldives and Florida

11 July 2023, 08:33

Sue Radford has been on holiday 17 times in two years
Sue Radford has been on holiday 17 times in two years. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford has treated her family to some very expensive holidays over the past couple of years...

With a busy household to look after and businesses to run, mum-of-22 Sue Radford has definitely got a lot on her plate.

So it’s only right that she finds the time to kick back and relax with her brood with some family holidays.

And over the past year and a half, Sue has planned at least 17 holidays with her husband Noel and their kids and grandkids. Let’s take a look at where they’ve been…

One of Sue’s favourite trips is taking the kids to Disney World in Florida, which she has done three times in the past year.

Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World
Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World. Picture: Instagram

The family visited Orlando in April during the Easter holidays, as well as Disney in Florida in April 2022, and Disneyland Paris in December.

Sue also recently revealed that she has booked to take her family to Disney for a fifth time next year.

After buying a motorhome last year, the family have also taken a lot of trips to the Lake District which isn’t far from their home in Morecambe.

They shared pictures from their holidays in May this year, as well as May, October and November 2022.

Sue and Noel Radford jetted off to the Maldives
Sue and Noel Radford jetted off to the Maldives. Picture: Channel 5

In May 2022, the family posted on their YouTube channel, saying: "We had a brilliant time for our first trip away in the motorhome.

"We went to Holgates Holiday Parks in Silverdale and the kids loved it."

Some bigger trips include an incredible 30 year anniversary treat for Sue and Noel to the Maldives, which they even took business class flights to costing around £4,000 each.

Sue also took three of her daughters for a short trip to New York over the Christmas holidays last year.

Other holidays they have been on include a trip to Cornwall, Wild Camping in Scotland and weekends to Legoland and Alton Towers.

The Radfords deal with situation after Heidie has an accident

Here’s a full list of the holidays Sue Radford has taken over the past two years:

2021

  • December - Lapland

2022

  • April - Disney World
  • May - Lake District
  • June - Legoland weekend
  • July - Alton Towers weekend
  • August - Disney World, Florida
  • October - Lake District
  • October - Alton Towers weekend
  • October - Maldives
  • November - Lake District
  • December - Disneyland Paris
  • December - New York

2023

  • February - France
  • March - Scotland
  • April - Disneyworld, Florida
  • May - Lake District
  • May - Cornwall

Sue and Noel share children Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 20, James, 19, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four and Heidie, two.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations: Prada Caffè and matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz
Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Trending on Heart

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

News

A mum has defended a nursery's decision to put up a controversial sign

Mum defends nursery's controversial sign for parents picking up their children

Parenting

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners
Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies