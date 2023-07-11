Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s 17 holidays in two years including the Maldives and Florida

Sue Radford has been on holiday 17 times in two years. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford has treated her family to some very expensive holidays over the past couple of years...

With a busy household to look after and businesses to run, mum-of-22 Sue Radford has definitely got a lot on her plate.

So it’s only right that she finds the time to kick back and relax with her brood with some family holidays.

And over the past year and a half, Sue has planned at least 17 holidays with her husband Noel and their kids and grandkids. Let’s take a look at where they’ve been…

One of Sue’s favourite trips is taking the kids to Disney World in Florida, which she has done three times in the past year.

Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World. Picture: Instagram

The family visited Orlando in April during the Easter holidays, as well as Disney in Florida in April 2022, and Disneyland Paris in December.

Sue also recently revealed that she has booked to take her family to Disney for a fifth time next year.

After buying a motorhome last year, the family have also taken a lot of trips to the Lake District which isn’t far from their home in Morecambe.

They shared pictures from their holidays in May this year, as well as May, October and November 2022.

Sue and Noel Radford jetted off to the Maldives. Picture: Channel 5

In May 2022, the family posted on their YouTube channel, saying: "We had a brilliant time for our first trip away in the motorhome.

"We went to Holgates Holiday Parks in Silverdale and the kids loved it."

Some bigger trips include an incredible 30 year anniversary treat for Sue and Noel to the Maldives, which they even took business class flights to costing around £4,000 each.

Sue also took three of her daughters for a short trip to New York over the Christmas holidays last year.

Other holidays they have been on include a trip to Cornwall, Wild Camping in Scotland and weekends to Legoland and Alton Towers.

Here’s a full list of the holidays Sue Radford has taken over the past two years:

2021

December - Lapland

2022

April - Disney World

May - Lake District

June - Legoland weekend

July - Alton Towers weekend

August - Disney World, Florida

October - Lake District

October - Alton Towers weekend

October - Maldives

November - Lake District

December - Disneyland Paris

December - New York

2023

February - France

March - Scotland

April - Disneyworld, Florida

May - Lake District

May - Cornwall

Sue and Noel share children Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 20, James, 19, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four and Heidie, two.